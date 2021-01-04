影／南加反口罩團體遊行 與路人文、武斗
南加地區新冠疫情持續惡化，不過仍有部分民眾拒絕戴口罩。3日反口罩團體前往Westfield Century商圈與附近的零售店遊行，並與部分顧客及店家發生衝突。洛杉磯市警局（LAPD）緊急趕往現場維持秩序，不過暫未有逮捕消息傳出。
The anti maskers went next Bloomingdales at Century City Mall. LAPD showed up eventually but did not try to remove them. @Bloomingdales staff seemed unable to force them to leave. pic.twitter.com/z6EmQ56Uk5— Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021
據現場視頻顯示，反口罩團體三五成群，不佩戴口罩卻要進店消費。期間遭部分店員阻攔後，與店員發生口角甚至是肢體衝突。有反口罩示威遊行者稱，他新冠檢測呈陰性，並指要他人戴口罩是「口罩納粹」。
A group of anti-maskers did maskless shopping today at a Ralph’s and the Westfield Century City Mall. They got into some verbal altercations w/ store employees and there were a couple of physical altercations as well. Here, they tried to push open the doors of a Steve Madden. pic.twitter.com/njIYPaFMNJ— Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) January 4, 2021
部分反口罩者則持續高喊「我不需要口罩」、「我不會戴口罩」。期間部分購物者對反口罩團體表示抗議，有民眾表示，她是醫師，不戴口罩會導致更多人死亡。反口罩團體則反駁，新冠是騙局。
還有部分反口罩示威者，在商圈過道上播放音樂並舞蹈，完全無視店員的勸阻。
