我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

遏制變種病毒蔓延 強生宣布英國封城

挺川派阿肯色州參議員柯頓：不會挑戰選舉人投票結果

影／南加反口罩團體遊行 與路人文、武斗

洛杉磯訊
反口罩示威人群不戴口罩跳舞。（Samuel Braslow推特）
反口罩示威人群不戴口罩跳舞。（Samuel Braslow推特）

南加地區新冠疫情持續惡化，不過仍有部分民眾拒絕戴口罩。3日反口罩團體前往Westfield Century商圈與附近的零售店遊行，並與部分顧客及店家發生衝突。洛杉磯市警局（LAPD）緊急趕往現場維持秩序，不過暫未有逮捕消息傳出。

據現場視頻顯示，反口罩團體三五成群，不佩戴口罩卻要進店消費。期間遭部分店員阻攔後，與店員發生口角甚至是肢體衝突。有反口罩示威遊行者稱，他新冠檢測呈陰性，並指要他人戴口罩是「口罩納粹」。

部分反口罩者則持續高喊「我不需要口罩」、「我不會戴口罩」。期間部分購物者對反口罩團體表示抗議，有民眾表示，她是醫師，不戴口罩會導致更多人死亡。反口罩團體則反駁，新冠是騙局。

還有部分反口罩示威者，在商圈過道上播放音樂並舞蹈，完全無視店員的勸阻。

反口罩示威人群在商圈抗議。（Samuel Braslow推特）
反口罩示威人群在商圈抗議。（Samuel Braslow推特）
反口罩示威人群試圖衝進商鋪。（Samuel Braslow推特）
反口罩示威人群試圖衝進商鋪。（Samuel Braslow推特）

遊行 檢測 疫情

上一則

緩解滿載壓力 南加重開舊醫院 分流新冠病患

延伸閱讀

紐約市公校返校首日 華裔家長學生盼歸 但確診率仍憂心

紐約市公校返校首日 華裔家長學生盼歸 但確診率仍憂心
南韓疫情期間瘋整形 女大生：反正戴口罩也沒人發現

南韓疫情期間瘋整形 女大生：反正戴口罩也沒人發現
政府不訂罰則 客機難掩疫情破口

政府不訂罰則 客機難掩疫情破口
「挺川派」喬州眾議員格林 就職拒戴口罩惹議

「挺川派」喬州眾議員格林 就職拒戴口罩惹議
長假尾聲 西貢人山人海 脫罩抽菸柔勸不聽

長假尾聲 西貢人山人海 脫罩抽菸柔勸不聽
彩色口罩安全嗎？ 恐含致癌染劑 !

彩色口罩安全嗎？ 恐含致癌染劑 !

熱門新聞

副市長廖欽和呼籲，年輕人不要以為抵抗力強而掉以輕心，新冠病毒莫測，要提高警惕，尤其注意檢查佩戴口罩質量是否達標。（檔案圖片）

南加華人密集城市新冠悲歌 華人24歲長子亡 次子住院

2020-12-29 20:25
陳先生Brea的工廠還在運轉著。 陳先生提供

華人七旬在美國做口罩生意 二度創業卻遇到滑鐵盧

2020-12-31 19:24
圖：請裁掉上面第一排英文字，及最下面的Logo及文字。

現代汽車 受評為2021最佳休旅車

2021-01-02 02:00
聖蓋博副市長廖欽和呼籲，年輕人不要以為抵抗力強而掉以輕心，新冠病毒莫測，要提高警惕，尤其注意檢查佩戴口罩質量是否達標。（檔案圖片）

華人新冠悲劇 24歲長子發病四、五天離世 另3子也染疫

2020-12-30 02:17
吳承琮在洛杉磯北面一家醫院度過了近20天。（吳承琮提供）

華醫撿回命卻留後遺症 自述：病毒在體內如極速火車

2020-12-31 13:46
王先生拾起的冰雹如同玻璃彈珠一般大小，感嘆住在此地31年從未見過如此大的冰雹。（讀者提供）

彈珠大冰雹空降 南加一片銀白世界

2020-12-28 17:05

精彩推薦

data-matched-content-rows-num="10,4" data-matched-content-columns-num="1,2" data-matched-content-ui-type="image_sidebyside,image_stacked"

超人氣

更多 >
川普脅迫喬州州務卿 替他「找到1萬1780張選票」

川普脅迫喬州州務卿 替他「找到1萬1780張選票」
林青霞賀年圖片超有玄機 背後有何深意？

林青霞賀年圖片超有玄機 背後有何深意？
川普電話「操控」大選結果恐觸喬州州法 難為己特赦

川普電話「操控」大選結果恐觸喬州州法 難為己特赦
身邊人「知情不報」 南加華男辛苦防疫一朝破功

身邊人「知情不報」 南加華男辛苦防疫一朝破功
波洛西驚險連任國會眾院議長

波洛西驚險連任國會眾院議長