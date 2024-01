9天隨機捅傷5人 紐約街頭「刺客」終於抓到了

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know him? On 1/16/24 at 12:08 AM near 158 St & 134 Ave in Queens, a female victim was approached from behind by an unidentified male suspect who proceeded to stab her in her torso.



If you have any information:

✉️DM @NYPDTips

📞Call 800-577-TIPS/8477 pic.twitter.com/RspCCBKQdG