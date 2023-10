恐怖…木地板噪音起爭執 紐約公寓住戶槍決鄰居

紐約郵報(New York Post)報導,紐約布魯克林 (布碌崙 )兩戶人家在29日因為住房的噪音問題起爭執,其中一名男性手持剪刀上前示警,結果對方掏出手槍將他及他的繼子槍殺身亡。

事件發生在公寓四樓靠近樓梯口的走廊,案發過程被攝影機拍下。

舉家自海地來美的48歲女子迪尼爾(Marie Delille)說,多年來他們一直因噪音問題與樓下鄰居相處不睦。

VIDEO: Immigrant man shoots and kills two Hatian men (Son & Father) over noise complaint in EAST FLATBUSH, BROOKLYN



The father and son victims have been identified as 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and his 27-year-old son Chinwai Mode.



Was this self defense or was this cold… pic.twitter.com/TvxWl0QDyK