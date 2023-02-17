甘迺迪機場又出事 第1航廈停電、火災 目前仍關閉
紐約甘迺迪機場又出意外了。根據Gothamist報導，紐新港務局表示，甘迺迪機場的第一航廈(Terminal 1)周三晚經歷了「一場小火災」，到目前周五仍然處於關閉狀態。
而根據航班追蹤網站FlightAware，這導致至少20趟航班的取消或者延誤。
紐約甘迺迪機場的官網推特在周四晚證實了第一航廈暫時關閉的消息，稱原因是「電力問題(electrical issues)」。而紐新港務局首次回應航廈關閉問題是在周四早，當時稱是因為「停電(power outage)」，後來更新解釋停電導致飛機沒辦法進入跟離開航廈；停電還導致了一場小的火災，但是很快就被撲滅了。
JFK Terminal 1 will remain closed on 2/17 due to electrical issues as the Port Authority continues working with the terminal’s operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible. Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport.— John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) 2023年2月17日
