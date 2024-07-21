拜登退選 第一夫人吉兒貼愛心 孫女發文挺爺爺

我的頻道

賀錦麗聲明「力爭並贏得民主黨提名」 推崇拜登無私

世界新聞網王若馨／即時報導
拜登總統(左)與第一夫人吉兒。(路透)
拜登總統(左)與第一夫人吉兒。(路透)

拜登(Joe Biden)總統21日下午宣布退選後，第一夫人吉兒(Jill Biden)隨即轉推拜登在X平台發布的聲明，她未寫任何文字，只加上兩個愛心的符號。

拜登孫女、杭特‧拜登(Hunter Biden)的女兒娜歐蜜‧拜登(Naomi Biden)則發文說：「今天，我只為我的爺爺、我們的總統拜登感到驕傲，他全心全意地為我們的國家服務，表現出無與倫比的傑出表現。」

「感謝他，我們今天的世界在許多方面都變得更美好。」

杭特‧拜登

歐巴馬發表長篇聲明 但未提賀錦麗

