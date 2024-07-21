拜登退選 第一夫人吉兒貼愛心 孫女發文挺爺爺

拜登(Joe Biden)總統21日下午宣布退選後，第一夫人吉兒(Jill Biden)隨即轉推拜登在X平台發布的聲明，她未寫任何文字，只加上兩個愛心的符號。

拜登孫女、杭特‧拜登 (Hunter Biden)的女兒娜歐蜜‧拜登(Naomi Biden)則發文說：「今天，我只為我的爺爺、我們的總統拜登感到驕傲，他全心全意地為我們的國家服務，表現出無與倫比的傑出表現。」

「感謝他，我們今天的世界在許多方面都變得更美好。」

I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented…