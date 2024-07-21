加州州長紐森：拜登總統的無私將被寫入史冊

加州 州長紐森 (Gavin Newsom)對拜登 (Joe Biden)總統發布退選做出了反應。

紐森在社群平台表示：「拜登總統是一位非凡的、創造歷史的總統，一位為勞工奮鬥並為全體美國人帶來驚人成果的領袖。」

「史冊將記載拜登是最有影響力和最無私的總統之一。謝謝你，@JoeBiden。」

紐森沒有表明自己下一步的動向，他被認為是代替拜登出馬的熱門人選之一。

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.



Thank you, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/HMUMEB1fTl