加州州長紐森：拜登總統的無私將被寫入史冊

世界新聞網王若馨／即時報導
加州州長紐森。(美聯社)
加州州長紐森。(美聯社)

加州州長紐森(Gavin Newsom)對拜登(Joe Biden)總統發布退選做出了反應。

紐森在社群平台表示：「拜登總統是一位非凡的、創造歷史的總統，一位為勞工奮鬥並為全體美國人帶來驚人成果的領袖。」

「史冊將記載拜登是最有影響力和最無私的總統之一。謝謝你，@JoeBiden。」

紐森沒有表明自己下一步的動向，他被認為是代替拜登出馬的熱門人選之一。

