密蘇里一所高中畢典發生槍擊1人中彈 眾人驚慌外逃

世界新聞網王若馨／即時報導
密蘇里州開普中央高中(Cape Central High School)今天下午進行畢業典禮時發生槍擊事件，一人緊急送醫。(擷自X@Lord Bebo)
密蘇里州開普中央高中(Cape Central High School)今天下午進行畢業典禮時發生槍擊事件，一人緊急送醫。(擷自X@Lord Bebo)

東南密蘇里報(Southeast Missourian)報導，密蘇里州開普中央高中(Cape Central High School)今天下午進行畢業典禮時發生槍擊事件，一人緊急送醫。

下午2時40分左右，在東南密蘇里州立大學Show Me中心二樓有一名非裔男子腿部中彈，當時該地正在舉行開普中央高中的畢業典禮，許多參加者驚慌地往外逃。

該校畢業典禮因槍擊事件延後舉行。

