密蘇里一所高中畢典發生槍擊1人中彈 眾人驚慌外逃

東南密蘇里報(Southeast Missourian)報導，密蘇里州 開普中央高中(Cape Central High School)今天下午進行畢業典禮時發生槍擊 事件，一人緊急送醫。

下午2時40分左右，在東南密蘇里州立大學Show Me中心二樓有一名非裔 男子腿部中彈，當時該地正在舉行開普中央高中的畢業典禮，許多參加者驚慌地往外逃。

該校畢業典禮因槍擊事件延後舉行。

🇺🇸 One shot in leg at Cape Central Highschool graduation ceremony.



Cape Girardeau Police responded to a shooting report at the Show Me Center in Missouri on Sunday.



At least one person was shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19. He was… pic.twitter.com/xn5FcgSjLl