眾院議長強生 推文賀賴清德當選台灣總統
眾院議長強生（Mike Johnson）透過X平台（前身推特）恭賀賴清德當選下一任台灣總統，且將派出眾院相關委員會主席在賴清德5月就職後率團訪台，以強調國會對台灣安全與民主的承諾。
強生表示，樂見台灣民主的蓬勃發展，美國期待與賴清德合作，在與蔡英文總統共同打造的強健夥伴關係基礎上繼續努力。
強生表示，希望美國與台灣能繼續為所有熱愛民主的國家以及印太夥伴，來推動自由、機會與安全的原則。
We congratulate William Lai on his election as the next President of Taiwan and we are happy to see democracy thriving among the Taiwanese people.— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 13, 2024
The United States is eager to work with President-elect Lai and build on the strong partnership we’ve enjoyed with President Tsai.…
