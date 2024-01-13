我的頻道

因應台灣選舉結果 中國國台辦挑燈夜戰

眾院議長強生 推文賀賴清德當選台灣總統

記者張文馨／華盛頓即時報導
眾院議長強生。(路透)
眾院議長強生。(路透)

眾院議長強生（Mike Johnson）透過X平台（前身推特）恭賀賴清德當選下一任台灣總統，且將派出眾院相關委員會主席在賴清德5月就職後率團訪台，以強調國會對台灣安全與民主的承諾。

強生表示，樂見台灣民主的蓬勃發展，美國期待與賴清德合作，在與蔡英文總統共同打造的強健夥伴關係基礎上繼續努力。

強生表示，希望美國與台灣能繼續為所有熱愛民主的國家以及印太夥伴，來推動自由、機會與安全的原則。

賴清德 眾院 蔡英文

水牛城兩年前10死槍案 紐約州無死刑 聯邦求判兇手死罪

芝大教授楊大力：賴清德當選 短期不會激化兩岸關係

