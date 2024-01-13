眾院議長強生 推文賀賴清德當選台灣總統

眾院 議長強生（Mike Johnson）透過X平台（前身推特）恭賀賴清德 當選下一任台灣總統，且將派出眾院相關委員會主席在賴清德5月就職後率團訪台，以強調國會對台灣安全與民主的承諾。

強生表示，樂見台灣民主的蓬勃發展，美國期待與賴清德合作，在與蔡英文 總統共同打造的強健夥伴關係基礎上繼續努力。

強生表示，希望美國與台灣能繼續為所有熱愛民主的國家以及印太夥伴，來推動自由、機會與安全的原則。

We congratulate William Lai on his election as the next President of Taiwan and we are happy to see democracy thriving among the Taiwanese people.



The United States is eager to work with President-elect Lai and build on the strong partnership we’ve enjoyed with President Tsai.…