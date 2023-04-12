沃爾瑪怎麼了？今年全美關19間店 包括芝加哥4間
根據Insider報導，沃爾瑪今年將會在全美11個州關閉共19間店，其中包括在芝加哥的4間店，而公司方面給出的原因是營利表現不佳。
沃爾瑪近幾年每年都會在不同的州關閉一些店，沒有給出具體的原因，只有表示營利情況不如預期。
此外，沃爾瑪在伊利諾州和阿肯色州已經開了9年的僅限提貨用門店，也準備關門大吉；沃爾瑪還宣布，會在全美5個分銷中心裁員幾百名員工。
沃爾瑪會在各州關閉門店列表：
阿肯色州：
3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (提貨點)
華府：
99 H Street NW, Washington
喬治亞州：
1801 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta
835 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW, Atlanta
佛羅里達州：
6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park
夏威夷：
1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu
伊利諾州：
17550 South Halsted St, Homewood
12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield
840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (提貨點)
8431 S. Stewart Ave, Chicago
4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago
2844 N. Broadway, Chicago
2551 W. Cermak Road, Chicago
印第安納州：
3701 Portage Road, South Bend
明尼蘇達州：
1200 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Brooklyn Center
新墨西哥州：
301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque
俄勒岡州：
4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland
1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland
德州：
24919 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy
華盛頓州：
11400 Hwy. 99, Everett
威斯康辛州：
10330 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
