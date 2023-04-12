沃爾瑪怎麼了？今年全美關19間店 包括芝加哥4間

我的頻道

退休生活每月只能花1500元？5城市讓你安心住

世界新聞網／即時報導
沃爾瑪。(路透)
沃爾瑪。(路透)

根據Insider報導，沃爾瑪今年將會在全美11個州關閉共19間店，其中包括在芝加哥的4間店，而公司方面給出的原因是營利表現不佳。

沃爾瑪近幾年每年都會在不同的州關閉一些店，沒有給出具體的原因，只有表示營利情況不如預期。

此外，沃爾瑪在伊利諾州阿肯色州已經開了9年的僅限提貨用門店，也準備關門大吉；沃爾瑪還宣布，會在全美5個分銷中心裁員幾百名員工。

➤連年虧損 沃爾瑪芝4門店4/16結束營業

沃爾瑪會在各州關閉門店列表：

阿肯色州：

3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (提貨點)

華府：

99 H Street NW, Washington

喬治亞州：

1801 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta

835 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW, Atlanta

佛羅里達州：

6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park

夏威夷：

1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu

伊利諾州：

17550 South Halsted St, Homewood

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (提貨點)

8431 S. Stewart Ave, Chicago

4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago

2844 N. Broadway, Chicago

2551 W. Cermak Road, Chicago

印第安納州：

3701 Portage Road, South Bend

明尼蘇達州：

1200 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Brooklyn Center

新墨西哥州：

301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

俄勒岡州：

4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

德州：

24919 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy

華盛頓州：

11400 Hwy. 99, Everett

威斯康辛州：

10330 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

沃爾瑪 阿肯色州 伊利諾州

2024民主黨全國大會 芝加哥主辦 拜登：絕佳選擇

芝加哥15歲少女遇搶劫逃離 慘遭歹徒射殺

芝警射殺少年嫌犯 停職5天變成建議解聘

警政轉彎？芝警射殺少年疑犯 懲處停職5天變建議解聘

肯塔基州州長貝希爾(左)在記者會上一度哽咽。他有兩個好朋友在這起槍擊案中喪生，還有一名朋友正在醫院接受救治。(Getty Images)

5死8傷…肯州路市銀行槍擊 州長哽咽：我2個好朋友死了

2023-04-10 12:30
美國一名女校車司機不堪長期遭乘車高中學生霸凌，失控在車上飆罵並爆粗口，全程遭學生錄下並放上網路，沒想到反而獲得網友一片讚揚。（取材自推特）

「老娘受夠了」校車司機不堪學生霸凌 車上飆罵網卻全挺她

2023-04-06 07:26
一名網友在Reddit論壇貼出他的Costco蛋糕訂購單，上面強調不要有裝飾、不要有文字，還畫了示意圖給對方看。(擷自Reddit)

史上最爆笑客製蛋糕？他在Costco訂蛋糕 結果悲劇了

2023-04-09 10:22
韓裔男子辛秦(左)、獲得撤銷起訴的魏斯特。(取自GoFundMe、警局檔案照)

達拉斯韓裔男子路怒事件遭槍殺 檢方對兇嫌撤銷起訴

2023-04-11 10:21
圖為余月作案時的視頻截圖。(截屏自KION畫面）

清潔劑倒入茶裡圖害丈夫 加州華裔女醫遭起訴

2023-04-07 09:28
一名15歲學生情緒激動地要求老師將手機還給他。(擷自影片)

15歲少年討回手機不成 暴打老師 12秒影片引發震驚譴責

2023-04-09 15:07

機場免費USB充電口 可能掏空你的銀行

台北飛紐約華航乘客身體不適 落地後宣布死亡

26歲女星驚傳陳屍家中 2天前貼文讓人看了心酸

紐約連發15起「新套路」竊案：轉移注意 偷銀行卡取款

「美新」法學院最新排名 喊退的名校都上榜…第1仍是它

