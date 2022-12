聖誕佳節 拜登和第一夫人致電感謝駐守各地美軍

拜登 (Joe Biden)總統今天和家人一起度過安靜的聖誕佳節,並致電駐守世界各地的美軍,感謝他們為國服務和犧牲奉獻。

美聯社報導,拜登在推文中說:「他們遠離家人,保護我們。一位感激感恩的總統向他們表達感謝。」

This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year.



They're away from their families to protect us. And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president. pic.twitter.com/7sIF8qwMRk