影／俄亥俄州高中足球賽爆槍響 全場逃命 至少3人中槍
俄亥俄州托雷多（Toledo）警方表示，惠特默高中（Whitmer High School）足球場外7日晚間驚傳槍響，目前已有3人中槍，傷勢不明。
據悉，當時惠特默高中正與中央天主教高中（Central Catholic High School）舉行校際球賽，場外傳出槍響後，現場球員及觀眾紛紛尖叫逃命，球賽被迫暫停。
#BREAKING The Central Catholic/Whitmer game has been put on pause following a shooting outside the stadium. From what I can tell, at least one woman has been shot. Stay with @WTOL11Toledo for updates. @JordanStrack pic.twitter.com/wUM0AqFuPG— H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) October 8, 2022
This was the scene at the Central Catholic-Whitmer game when shots were fired outside the stadium. We've confirmed that 3 people have been shot. Conditions are still unknown. A really scary scene. pic.twitter.com/gjBpcacz9a— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) October 8, 2022
