我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

影／俄亥俄州高中足球賽爆槍響 全場逃命 至少3人中槍

拜登突發核戰警告 官員也意外 CNN：反映白宮內部憂心

影／俄亥俄州高中足球賽爆槍響 全場逃命 至少3人中槍

編譯徐榆涵／即時報導
俄亥俄州托雷多惠特默高中足球場外7日晚間驚傳槍響，已知三人中槍。（取材自推特）
俄亥俄州托雷多惠特默高中足球場外7日晚間驚傳槍響，已知三人中槍。（取材自推特）

俄亥俄州托雷多（Toledo）警方表示，惠特默高中（Whitmer High School）足球場外7日晚間驚傳槍響，目前已有3人中槍，傷勢不明。

據悉，當時惠特默高中正與中央天主教高中（Central Catholic High School）舉行校際球賽，場外傳出槍響後，現場球員及觀眾紛紛尖叫逃命，球賽被迫暫停。

俄亥俄州 足球

上一則

楊安澤妻也是受害者…旗下醫師性侵 哥大將賠償1.65億

下一則

在褲子內藏3條緬甸蟒欲走私來美 他恐吃20年牢飯

延伸閱讀

鴻海攜手INDIEV 俄亥俄州廠開發電動車

鴻海攜手INDIEV 俄亥俄州廠開發電動車
北加奧克蘭校園大規模槍擊 6人中彈

北加奧克蘭校園大規模槍擊 6人中彈
芝加哥9分局：2死槍案非在華埠捷運站發生

芝加哥9分局：2死槍案非在華埠捷運站發生
英特爾俄州晶片廠動工 拜登倡美國製造

英特爾俄州晶片廠動工 拜登倡美國製造

熱門新聞

來自南韓的沙吉明涉嫌殺死同寢室室友查德。（警方提供）

影／普渡學生遭亞裔室友刺死 兇嫌：我愛我的家人

2022-10-05 16:39
特斯拉執行長馬斯克。(美聯社)

馬斯克：台灣衝突無可避免 建議變成「特別行政區」

2022-10-07 11:02
6日在賭城持刀傷人的嫌犯Yoni Barrios。(美聯社)

已致2死6傷 拉斯維加斯賭場外多人遭刺

2022-10-07 09:35
伊恩颶風(Hurricane Ian)重創佛羅里達州之後，朝南卡羅來納州前進。(Getty Images)

伊恩颶風奔美東 3州500萬人龍捲風警戒

2022-09-30 14:05
最新調查顯示，大多數美國人認為回辦公室上班的員工，應該獲得比遠距上班還高的待遇。歐新社

回辦公室上班的待遇應高於在家上班？原來美國人這麼想

2022-10-01 13:24
莫德納拒絕向中國交出其新冠疫苗的核心智慧財產權，導致莫德納在中國的銷售談判破局。(美聯社)

基於安全考量 莫德納拒向中國交出mRNA疫苗配方

2022-10-02 10:08

超人氣

更多 >
好市多有扒手 碰兩下錢沒了 多位華人受害

好市多有扒手 碰兩下錢沒了 多位華人受害
馬斯克：台灣衝突無可避免 建議變成「特別行政區」

馬斯克：台灣衝突無可避免 建議變成「特別行政區」
已致2死6傷 拉斯維加斯賭場外多人遭刺

已致2死6傷 拉斯維加斯賭場外多人遭刺
這7項好市多超值商品 長年高踞熱銷排行榜

這7項好市多超值商品 長年高踞熱銷排行榜
鬣狗遭獅群圍攻 竟「掏肛」吃掉自己腸子 敵人看傻眼

鬣狗遭獅群圍攻 竟「掏肛」吃掉自己腸子 敵人看傻眼