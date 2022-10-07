影／俄亥俄州高中足球賽爆槍響 全場逃命 至少3人中槍

俄亥俄州 托雷多（Toledo）警方表示，惠特默高中（Whitmer High School）足球 場外7日晚間驚傳槍響，目前已有3人中槍，傷勢不明。

據悉，當時惠特默高中正與中央天主教高中（Central Catholic High School）舉行校際球賽，場外傳出槍響後，現場球員及觀眾紛紛尖叫逃命，球賽被迫暫停。

#BREAKING The Central Catholic/Whitmer game has been put on pause following a shooting outside the stadium. From what I can tell, at least one woman has been shot. Stay with @WTOL11Toledo for updates. @JordanStrack pic.twitter.com/wUM0AqFuPG