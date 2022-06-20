華府音樂節活動發生槍擊案 死者15歲、3人受傷
華盛頓特區19日晚間發生一起槍擊事件，造成1人死亡、3人受傷。據警方公布消息，死者是一名15歲的少年，傷者包括一名警察。
據華盛頓市警方通報，槍擊事件發生在該市北部一處商業區，附近在舉行為了慶祝「6月節」的免費露天音樂節活動「Moechella」。
警方封鎖了事發地14街和U街(14th and U streets Northwest)附近路段，調查工作正在進行中，目前沒有關於嫌疑人的信息。
在當天舉行的記者會上，華府市長包瑟(Muriel Bowser)對死者表示哀悼，並表達了對槍支出現在人員密集公共區域的擔憂。
根據警方消息，警察在事發前因另一起打架事件前往現場，大約在晚間6時30分治8時30分之間，發生了槍擊事件。警長孔蒂(Robert Contee)說，「人們開始散開逃跑」，有發生一些踩踏，因此隨後中止了音樂會。
▼現場影片可以聽到槍響後，群眾開始逃跑
6/19/22 Washington DC Shooting. A new video has been released, where gunshots can be heard clearly. At this point their are 4 shooting victims, including a police officer, 2 adults and one juvenile. The Juvenile has passed away.— TheFamily'sSoup TV (@FamilysSoupTV) 2022年6月20日
📷 Media Credit Unknown.#DC #DCShooting pic.twitter.com/gyHyUFbsGt
Large crowds react to situation at 14th & U streets in Washington, DC at 6:47pm. This was an incident prior to the evening shooting at the same location. @DCPoliceDept @nbcwashington @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/ZWhbo4dAHN— Christian Mullins (@CMullins893) 2022年6月20日
