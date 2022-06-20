我的頻道

華府音樂節活動發生槍擊案 死者15歲、3人受傷

舊金山遠距辦公多 全國唯一租金比疫情前還低城市

編譯中心／綜合報導
現場人潮眾多，聽到槍聲後驚逃。(取材自推特)
現場人潮眾多，聽到槍聲後驚逃。(取材自推特)

華盛頓特區19日晚間發生一起槍擊事件，造成1人死亡、3人受傷。據警方公布消息，死者是一名15歲的少年，傷者包括一名警察

據華盛頓市警方通報，槍擊事件發生在該市北部一處商業區，附近在舉行為了慶祝「6月節」的免費露天音樂節活動「Moechella」。

警方封鎖了事發地14街和U街(14th and U streets Northwest)附近路段，調查工作正在進行中，目前沒有關於嫌疑人的信息。

在當天舉行的記者會上，華府市長包瑟(Muriel Bowser)對死者表示哀悼，並表達了對槍支出現在人員密集公共區域的擔憂。

根據警方消息，警察在事發前因另一起打架事件前往現場，大約在晚間6時30分治8時30分之間，發生了槍擊事件。警長孔蒂(Robert Contee)說，「人們開始散開逃跑」，有發生一些踩踏，因此隨後中止了音樂會。

▼現場影片可以聽到槍響後，群眾開始逃跑

槍支 槍擊 警察

22歲女加州租屋 慘遭變態房東囚禁虐待、挖眼險毀容

45歲的蔣濛(右)將接替丹尼爾斯(Mitch Daniels)，成為普渡大學新任校長，他也是普大創校153年來第一位華裔校長。(普大官網)

普渡大學創校153年首位華裔校長 45歲蔣濛寫歷史

2022-06-11 10:14
91歲韓戰老兵曼恩終於與他22歲那年駐紮日本橫須賀港時深戀的日本女孩山口佩姬，多年後重逢。(取自Duane Mann臉書)

娶不了她 美日苦戀情牽70年 老兵終會舊情人

2022-06-15 23:34
新調查發現，繳稅負荷重到讓四分之一住海外的美僑認真考慮放棄美國籍。(取材自推特)

稅太重…1/4海外美僑認真考慮放棄美國籍

2022-06-17 22:15
美鈔示意圖。(路透)

年薪10萬也不夠花…受通膨影響 高薪「月光族」倍增

2022-06-16 20:54
美國是全球最大的原油和油品生產國，但也是第二大石油進口國；圖為德州一處油田。（路透）

美國是全球最大產油國 為何油價還這麼貴？

2022-06-15 01:18
亞利桑納州、內華達州交界的米德湖(Lake Mead)是全美規模最大的人造湖兼水庫，提供美國西南部數千萬民眾供水，如今蓄水量卻遠低於預估值。Getty Images

科學家警告：多年的氣候變遷危機 正在美國西部發生

2022-06-17 13:25

