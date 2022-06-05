費城發生槍擊案已3死11傷 槍手疑不只1人
賓夕法尼亞州費城4日夜間發生槍擊事件，已造成3人死亡，至少11人受傷。
綜合當地媒體報導，費城警方說，周六晚間11時30分左右，有槍手在市中心南街(South Street)與第三街(3rd Street)附近向人群開槍射擊，造成人員傷亡。一名警官向其中一名槍手開槍回擊，但不清楚該槍手是否也被擊傷，目前仍未逮捕任何人。
*Alert* Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and South Streets. Several people have been injured. Please avoid the area.— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) 2022年6月5日
根據當地記者馬克斯‧馬林(Max M. Marin)表示，警方提供的初步資訊，槍手不只一人，其中一名槍手在現場留下了帶有擴充彈匣的槍支後逃逸，現場總共找到兩把槍；另根據abc7報導，警方也在南街的200和300街區發現了「許多」彈殼。
值得一提的是，周二同一十字路口才發生了另一起槍擊事件。
Saturday night in Philadelphia. A mass shooting on 4th & South Street with reports of nearly a dozen people shot. I’m on scene where police have cordoned off the popular weekend strip, a trail of what appears to be blood snaking along the sidewalk in front of a Rita’s Water Ice. pic.twitter.com/mkUoTvgy2I— Max M. Marin (@MaxMMarin) 2022年6月5日
醫院發言人說，七名受害者因槍擊受傷被送往湯馬斯傑佛遜大學醫院(Thomas Jefferson University Hospital)，其中一人在抵達時死亡，另外四人情況穩定。警方說，其他受害者被送往另外兩家地區醫院。
