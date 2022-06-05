我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

費城發生槍擊案已3死11傷 槍手疑不只1人

拜登以色列、沙烏地出訪計畫 傳延後至7月

費城發生槍擊案已3死11傷 槍手疑不只1人

編譯中心／綜合報導
費城4日夜間發生槍擊事件，已造成3人死亡，至少11人受傷。（取材自推特@MaxMMarin）
費城4日夜間發生槍擊事件，已造成3人死亡，至少11人受傷。（取材自推特@MaxMMarin）

賓夕法尼亞州費城4日夜間發生槍擊事件，已造成3人死亡，至少11人受傷。

綜合當地媒體報導，費城警方說，周六晚間11時30分左右，有槍手在市中心南街(South Street)與第三街(3rd Street)附近向人群開槍射擊，造成人員傷亡。一名警官向其中一名槍手開槍回擊，但不清楚該槍手是否也被擊傷，目前仍未逮捕任何人。

根據當地記者馬克斯‧馬林(Max M. Marin)表示，警方提供的初步資訊，槍手不只一人，其中一名槍手在現場留下了帶有擴充彈匣的槍支後逃逸，現場總共找到兩把槍；另根據abc7報導，警方也在南街的200和300街區發現了「許多」彈殼。

值得一提的是，周二同一十字路口才發生了另一起槍擊事件。

醫院發言人說，七名受害者因槍擊受傷被送往湯馬斯傑佛遜大學醫院(Thomas Jefferson University Hospital)，其中一人在抵達時死亡，另外四人情況穩定。警方說，其他受害者被送往另外兩家地區醫院。

費城 槍支 警察

上一則

史上第1位 墨西哥裔女上太空 7歲移民、打4份工上大學圓美國夢

延伸閱讀

德州人語／好人持槍 能防壞人濫射嗎？

德州人語／好人持槍 能防壞人濫射嗎？
「我快死了」德州槍案教師遇難時 正與夫通話

「我快死了」德州槍案教師遇難時 正與夫通話
9起重大槍擊 6案年輕人幹的 心理健康曝危機

9起重大槍擊 6案年輕人幹的 心理健康曝危機
費城劫車案比疫前暴增5倍 今年已逾500宗

費城劫車案比疫前暴增5倍 今年已逾500宗

熱門新聞

美國大型零售業者面臨積累太多庫存、導致倉儲成本增加的困境。(美聯社)

美大型零售商急出清庫存 可能祭出超優惠折扣

2022-05-29 16:57
馬斯克對遠距工作似乎不甚認同，已要求員工回辦公室工作，並要不服者自行離開特斯拉。 路透

馬斯克下最後通牒 特斯拉主管回來上班否則離職

2022-06-01 08:42
從左到右分別為: 杭特拜登、杭特當時妻子布勒、副總統拜登和吉兒拜登。圖為2009年檔案照。美聯社

拜登前媳婦回憶錄：得知夫外遇嫂嫂 震驚但沒心碎

2022-06-01 15:35
物價高漲，租金太貴，又買不起房子，調查指有四成成年子女已搬回老家與父母同住。(美聯社)

租金、房價齊漲 歸巢族大增 家長養老計畫受影響

2022-05-29 22:52
娜塔麗醫療大樓1日傳出槍擊，。（路透）

奧克拉荷馬醫院傳槍擊 至少5死、槍手身亡

2022-06-01 21:30
德州小學大規模槍擊案才過沒幾天，佛羅里達州一名10歲男童、小學五年級學生馬奎茲（右）28日就因涉嫌發簡訊威脅發動大規模槍擊被捕。取材自推特

德州血案才過幾天 佛州10歲男童涉威脅發動大規模槍擊

2022-05-30 07:11

超人氣

更多 >
特斯拉將面臨出走潮？不等馬斯克砍人 一些員工已有跳槽念頭

特斯拉將面臨出走潮？不等馬斯克砍人 一些員工已有跳槽念頭
中國高鐵殉職駕駛發現異常5秒內採取緊急措施 減少傷亡

中國高鐵殉職駕駛發現異常5秒內採取緊急措施 減少傷亡
南加州急診室砍人案 3人受傷嫌犯被逮

南加州急診室砍人案 3人受傷嫌犯被逮
印媒：中突破高超音速導彈攔截難題 全球第一

印媒：中突破高超音速導彈攔截難題 全球第一
紐約法拉盛中餐廳窗戶光天化日被砸 56歲華人嫌犯被捕

紐約法拉盛中餐廳窗戶光天化日被砸 56歲華人嫌犯被捕