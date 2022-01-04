圖輯／維州 I-95高速公路 1000起車禍 悽慘的雪天

維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。圖為一名工作人員正在剷雪。(Getty Images)

大華府3日的強降雪導致維吉尼亞州 I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍有人未脫困。受困者被迫待在低溫車內且沒水沒食物，交通受阻有人因此錯過父親喪禮，有人來不及送家人就醫，維州 3日深夜更發生逾1000起車禍 。

維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。(Getty Images)

