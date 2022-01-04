圖輯／維州 I-95高速公路 1000起車禍 悽慘的雪天

我的頻道

記者張筠／維州報導
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。圖為一名工作人員正在剷雪。(Getty Images)
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。圖為一名工作人員正在剷雪。(Getty Images)

大華府3日的強降雪導致維吉尼亞州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍有人未脫困。受困者被迫待在低溫車內且沒水沒食物，交通受阻有人因此錯過父親喪禮，有人來不及送家人就醫，維州3日深夜更發生逾1000起車禍

維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。(Getty Images)

備註

維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。圖...
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。圖為一輛消防車卡在路邊。(Getty Images)
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。圖...
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。圖為一輛卡在路上。(Getty Images)
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。圖...
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。圖為一輛車卡在路邊。(Getty Images)
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。(...
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。(Getty Images)
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。(...
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。(Getty Images)
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。(...
維州I-95高速公路嚴重癱瘓，許多駕駛因此遭困近24小時，甚至到4日仍未脫困。(Getty Images)
US-CARS-BACKED-UP-ON-I-95-IN-VIRGINIA-OV...
US-CARS-BACKED-UP-ON-I-95-IN-VIRGINIA-OVERNIGHT-AFTER-MAJOR-SNOW FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA - JANUARY 04: In an aerial view, north and southbound lanes of I-95 are empty as traffic moves along Warrenton Road while transportation crews attempt to clear the highway of snow and ice January 04, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. A winter storm with record snowfall slammed into the Mid-Atlantic states, stranding thousands of motorists overnight on 50 miles of I-95 in Virginia. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
US-CARS-BACKED-UP-ON-I-95-IN-VIRGINIA-OV...
US-CARS-BACKED-UP-ON-I-95-IN-VIRGINIA-OVERNIGHT-AFTER-MAJOR-SNOW FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA - JANUARY 04: In an aerial view, north and southbound lanes of I-95 are empty as traffic moves along Warrenton Road while transportation crews attempt to clear the highway of snow and ice January 04, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. A winter storm with record snowfall slammed into the Mid-Atlantic states, stranding thousands of motorists overnight on 50 miles of I-95 in Virginia. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
US-CARS-BACKED-UP-ON-I-95-IN-VIRGINIA-OV...
US-CARS-BACKED-UP-ON-I-95-IN-VIRGINIA-OVERNIGHT-AFTER-MAJOR-SNOW STAFFORD COUNTY, VIRGINIA - JANUARY 04: A salt and plow truck sits abandoned after sliding off the road in icy conditions January 04, 2021 in Stafford County, Virginia. A winter storm with record snowfall slammed into the Mid-Atlantic states, stranding thousands of motorists overnight on 50 miles of I-95 in Virginia. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

維州 維吉尼亞州 車禍

