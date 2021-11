被獄警打到癱瘓趴牢房 俄州21歲性犯罪者獲賠1750萬元

美國俄亥俄州 21歲兒童性犯罪者弗萊徹(Seth Fletcher)去年在獄警脫衣搜查時遭「虐待和惡意暴力相向」,他被按倒在地時脊髓損傷,最後因癱瘓獲賠1750萬美元。

當時獄警諾克斯(Dustin Knox)和科伊(Christopher Coy)在弗萊徹身上發現了一根香煙,懷疑其中含有毒品。他們為弗萊徹戴上手銬,並在下午6時後送他進隔離牢房。科伊將弗萊徹重摔地上,讓他遭受嚴重的脊髓損傷。

Seth Fletcher was two months away from his release when two prison guards tackled and struck him with "sadistic and malicious force" in April 2020, resulting in critical injuries, including quadriplegia, according to the lawsuit. https://t.co/IxasqNBmhO