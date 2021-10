影／拜登又惹議？被抓到「摀嘴咳嗽」後 同隻手與人握手

美國總統拜登 (Joe Biden)既日前無預警做出雙手握拳、手肘彎曲90度置於身體兩側的奇怪動作,持續超過19秒,被網友紛紛製成迷因(meme)圖在網路上瘋傳後,又出爭議讓網友熱傳。

拜登日前到新澤西州 就基建計畫發表演講。「今日俄羅斯」(RT)報導,現場影片顯示,演講結束後,拜登用手摀着嘴咳嗽。拜登隨後走下講台,不僅與眾人握手,還與一些人擁抱。直到影片的最後,拜登才戴上口罩 。

Biden and his handCOUGHS:



After his speech in New Jersey, Biden coughed covering his mouth with his hand. Then he warmly greeted the audience with handshakes and friendly hugs.



And only then did he put on his facemask.



Somebody give the man pandemic safety guidelines! pic.twitter.com/YIH0u5pNSk