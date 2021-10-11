歐洲地中海地震中心：阿拉斯加地震 規模6.5

歐洲地中海地震 中心（EMSC）表示，一場規模6.5的地震今天襲擊阿拉斯加半島（Alaska Peninsula），震源深度75公里。

美國 海嘯警報系統則指這次地震規模為6.8，震央位於美國阿拉斯加州 奇格尼克（Chignik）東方，當局未發布海嘯警報。

We have reviewed a M6.9 EQ on Oct 11, at 1:10 AM. This event is 71 miles E of Chignik, at a depth of 43 miles. It is an aftershock of the M8.2 Chignik EQ, & was felt along the AK Peninsula & Kodiak Island. For more info & to submit a DYFI report, pls go to https://t.co/GtFCy1HuZq pic.twitter.com/qWzbtB6wkd