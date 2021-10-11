我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

研究：全美學校疫情期間發筆電給學童 同時暗中監控

人工智慧競爭 前美國防部官員：華府已輸給北京

歐洲地中海地震中心：阿拉斯加地震 規模6.5

中央社安克拉治11日綜合外電報導
歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）表示，一場規模6.5的地震今天襲擊阿拉斯加半島（Alaska Peninsula），震源深度75公里。歐新社
歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）表示，一場規模6.5的地震今天襲擊阿拉斯加半島（Alaska Peninsula），震源深度75公里。歐新社

歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）表示，一場規模6.5的地震今天襲擊阿拉斯加半島（Alaska Peninsula），震源深度75公里。

美國海嘯警報系統則指這次地震規模為6.8，震央位於美國阿拉斯加州奇格尼克（Chignik）東方，當局未發布海嘯警報。

地震 美國 阿拉斯加州

上一則

涉洩核艦機密 海軍工程師夫婦被捕 三明治裡「交貨」

延伸閱讀

東京10年最大地震電車停擺 共享單車助民眾返家

東京10年最大地震電車停擺 共享單車助民眾返家
聖荷西地震隊 賽後爆球迷鬥毆釀1傷

聖荷西地震隊 賽後爆球迷鬥毆釀1傷
聖荷西地震隊賽後爆發球迷鬥毆 一人被子彈擦傷

聖荷西地震隊賽後爆發球迷鬥毆 一人被子彈擦傷
日本6.1強震20多傷 地鐵暫停 民眾深夜回不了家

日本6.1強震20多傷 地鐵暫停 民眾深夜回不了家

熱門新聞

遭人縱火後教堂內一景。(取自教堂臉書@montgomeryfirstbaptist )

阿拉巴馬州蒙市192年地標性教堂 遭中國留學生縱火

2021-10-06 09:14
由默克藥廠（Merck & Co）研發的全球第一款抗新冠病毒口服藥丸「莫納皮拉韋」。(路透)

默克新冠口服藥 5天療程712元 售價竟是成本40倍

2021-10-06 21:03
前白宮助理在訪問中表示，川普因為健康因素，恐怕無法於2024年再度角逐總統選舉。路透

前白宮助理「螢幕惡女」：川普健康狀況恐無法再戰2024

2021-10-04 08:38
臉書用戶從4日中午左右開始，就無法登錄網站。(特派員黃惠玲╱攝影)

臉書大當機 全球數億用戶崩潰 停擺6小時才恢復

2021-10-04 18:01
美軍海狼級核潛艦「康乃狄克號」上周末在南海撞擊不明物體受損。美聯社

美核潛艦撞擊受損 專家：南海水下環境艱險

2021-10-09 13:50
美國食品暨藥物管理局前局長高特里布。（路透）

FDA前局長：Delta在美肆虐近尾聲 全球疫情離結束尚早

2021-10-04 23:48

超人氣

更多 >
全球「供應鏈大混亂」 喬州1港8萬個貨櫃卡關

全球「供應鏈大混亂」 喬州1港8萬個貨櫃卡關
美海軍核工程師夫婦握極機密 賣給臥底探員被捕

美海軍核工程師夫婦握極機密 賣給臥底探員被捕
廣場舞太吵 剋星出現了「反音響神器」在中國走紅

廣場舞太吵 剋星出現了「反音響神器」在中國走紅
蔡雙十演說引中反彈 蕭美琴：未聽到美方有什麼意見

蔡雙十演說引中反彈 蕭美琴：未聽到美方有什麼意見
秋季風暴來襲 西部降雪 中部壞天氣 東部仍暖和

秋季風暴來襲 西部降雪 中部壞天氣 東部仍暖和