澄清無人駕駛特斯拉死亡車禍 馬斯克：未啟動自駕系統

特斯拉 執行長馬斯克 (Elon Musk)19日針對一起Model S死亡車禍 撇清責任,推文表示該公司取得的資料,顯示事故車輛並未啟動Autopilot自動輔助駕駛。

Your research as a private individual is better than professionals @WSJ!



Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD.



Moreover, standard Autopilot would require lane lines to turn on, which this street did not have.