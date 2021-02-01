我的頻道

緬甸軍方免職翁山政府官員 任命11個新部長級職務

紐約市因暴雪進入緊急狀態 今早6時起限制交通

圖輯／半個美國陷暴雪 全變白色世界

世界新聞網／即時報導
紐約華爾街的銅牛被雪染上半身白。(美聯社)
紐約華爾街的銅牛被雪染上半身白。(美聯社)

美國中西部至東岸1日籠罩在暴雪中，紐約、新澤西和康乃狄克三州地區，1日可能每小時積雪三吋，多數提區可能出現每小時35到50哩的疾風，積雪量可能達18吋以上；麻州1日上午可能開始降雪，積雪時至傍晚可能影響交通，這波風暴將於晚間抵達新英格蘭地區。

賓州一輛阿米許人的篷車在大雪中行駛。(美聯社)
賓州一輛阿米許人的篷車在大雪中行駛。(美聯社)
華府一輛鏟雪車經過國家廣場附近。(美聯社)
華府一輛鏟雪車經過國家廣場附近。(美聯社)
白宮附近有人堆起了雪人。(美聯社)
白宮附近有人堆起了雪人。(美聯社)
新澤西一隻小狗看著主人，似乎不想走在這麼冷的雪地上。(美聯社)
新澤西一隻小狗看著主人，似乎不想走在這麼冷的雪地上。(美聯社)
芝加哥一夜就下了6.8吋的雪。(美聯社)
芝加哥一夜就下了6.8吋的雪。(美聯社)

美國 新英格蘭 紐約

