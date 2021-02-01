圖輯／半個美國陷暴雪 全變白色世界

美國 中西部至東岸1日籠罩在暴雪中，紐約 、新澤西和康乃狄克三州地區，1日可能每小時積雪三吋，多數提區可能出現每小時35到50哩的疾風，積雪量可能達18吋以上；麻州1日上午可能開始降雪，積雪時至傍晚可能影響交通，這波風暴將於晚間抵達新英格蘭 地區。

The storm that slammed California with up to 15 inches of rain and more than 100 inches of snow is now hitting the Northeast, burying cities of the Northeast under their biggest snowfall in years. New York City and New Jersey have declared a state of emergency on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/Dk6KJ9E3OB