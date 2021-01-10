老布希妹妹新冠併發症病逝 享壽94歲

美國 喬治和芭芭拉·布希基金會證實，美國前總統老布希（George H. W. Bush）的妹妹、小布希（George W. Bush）的姑媽南希·布希·埃利斯（Nancy Bush Ellis）於10日因新冠肺炎併發症 死亡，終年94歲。

據商業內幕消息，喬治和芭芭拉·布希基金會周日聲明，「很遺憾布希總統心愛的妹妹，南希·布希·埃利斯過世，我們對埃利斯和布希家族表示哀悼和祈禱，並懷念這位為世界帶來歡樂和光明的傑出婦女。」

據紐約時報 報導，布希·埃利斯死於麻州康科德的一家輔助醫療機構，她的死是由新冠病毒引起的併發症所導致的。布希·埃利斯的兒子告訴紐約時報，她在2020年12月底感染新冠，隨後發燒住院。

We are sad to share that President Bush’s beloved sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, has passed away. Our condolences and prayers are with the Ellis and Bush families as we remember a remarkable woman who brought joy and light to the world.

