我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

影／暴徒攻入國會 加州前州長阿諾：有如納粹迫害猶太人

當年李登輝穿睡衣拒下機 蔡英文躲媒體 都因這個限制

老布希妹妹新冠併發症病逝 享壽94歲

編譯中心／綜合10日電

美國喬治和芭芭拉·布希基金會證實，美國前總統老布希（George H. W. Bush）的妹妹、小布希（George W. Bush）的姑媽南希·布希·埃利斯（Nancy Bush Ellis）於10日因新冠肺炎併發症死亡，終年94歲。

據商業內幕消息，喬治和芭芭拉·布希基金會周日聲明，「很遺憾布希總統心愛的妹妹，南希·布希·埃利斯過世，我們對埃利斯和布希家族表示哀悼和祈禱，並懷念這位為世界帶來歡樂和光明的傑出婦女。」

紐約時報報導，布希·埃利斯死於麻州康科德的一家輔助醫療機構，她的死是由新冠病毒引起的併發症所導致的。布希·埃利斯的兒子告訴紐約時報，她在2020年12月底感染新冠，隨後發燒住院。

紐約時報 美國 併發症

上一則

影／暴徒攻入國會 加州前州長阿諾：有如納粹迫害猶太人

下一則

共和黨議員阻政權和平轉移 部分大型美企政治捐款喊停

延伸閱讀

柯瑞飆9三分線 勇士逆轉快艇

柯瑞飆9三分線 勇士逆轉快艇
NBA／睽違3年9個月 雷納德再打「背靠背」比賽

NBA／睽違3年9個月 雷納德再打「背靠背」比賽
90年來… 連任總統失敗、又丟參眾兩院 川普第1人

90年來… 連任總統失敗、又丟參眾兩院 川普第1人
疫苗無具體分配計畫 民眾茫然

疫苗無具體分配計畫 民眾茫然

熱門新聞

一位共和黨消息人士向CNN記者透露，部分內閣部長已開始初步探討啟動憲法第25號修正案，迫使川普下台。（Getty Images）

彈劾川普？CNN：部分內閣部長探討「讓他提前下台」

2021-01-06 22:25
專家認為美國民眾明年才能擺脫疫情，重拾疫情前正常生活，圖為民眾2日趁著難得好天氣，戴著口罩到戶外走走的畫面。(Getty Images)

美國人生活何時恢復正常？專家這樣說

2021-01-05 09:48
一段川普與家人、幕僚在川粉闖入國會前看轉播的影片在推特上瘋傳，現場播放勁歌，有如歡樂派對。（取材自YouTube）

影片曝光！川粉闖入國會前 川普一家興奮看轉播

2021-01-09 22:03
副總統潘斯今天清晨對國會正式認證拜登贏得總統大選做出確認，使得潘斯自身的政治前途不確定性大增。(美聯社)

潘斯違逆川普確認拜登勝選 賭上自身政治前途

2021-01-07 11:19
兩年未返台會被除籍，僑胞希望可修法。(聯合報系資料照)

疫情阻返台 「兩年未入境即除籍」修法？ 僑委會回應了

2021-01-09 18:00
喬治亞州5日參議員複選激烈，民主黨非裔參議員候選人沃諾克(Raphael Warnock)搶先拿下一個席次。(路透)

喬州參議員複選 民主黨搶先贏得1席 首位非裔寫歷史

2021-01-06 07:00

精彩推薦

data-matched-content-rows-num="10,4" data-matched-content-columns-num="1,2" data-matched-content-ui-type="image_sidebyside,image_stacked"

超人氣

更多 >
3死4傷！瘋狂槍手濫殺 芝大中國留學生頭部中彈死

3死4傷！瘋狂槍手濫殺 芝大中國留學生頭部中彈死
影片曝光！川粉闖入國會前 川普一家興奮看轉播

影片曝光！川粉闖入國會前 川普一家興奮看轉播
右翼川粉：拜登就職日 帶武器舊地重遊 不會再手下留情

右翼川粉：拜登就職日 帶武器舊地重遊 不會再手下留情
海南14歲少女嫁15歲少年 這肚子…網友全看傻

海南14歲少女嫁15歲少年 這肚子…網友全看傻
美宣布與台解除交流限制 台總統府：爭取美跨黨派支持

美宣布與台解除交流限制 台總統府：爭取美跨黨派支持