右翼川粉：拜登就職日帶武器舊地重遊 不再手下留情

檢測雙陰被拒發「綠色健康碼」 2原因擋返中路

影片曝光！川粉闖入國會前 川普一家興奮看轉播

編譯田思怡／即時報導
一段川普與家人、幕僚在川粉闖入國會前看轉播的影片在推特上瘋傳，現場播放勁歌，有如歡樂派對。（取材自YouTube）
一段川普與家人、幕僚在川粉闖入國會前看轉播的影片在推特上瘋傳，現場播放勁歌，有如歡樂派對。（取材自YouTube）

美國總統川普的支持者6日闖入國會大廈，與警方爆發衝突，造成5人死亡，川普可能為此遭到國會彈劾。不過，一段川普與家人、幕僚看轉播的影片在推特上瘋傳，現場播放勁歌，有如歡樂派對。

這段影片由川普長子小唐納（Donald Trump Jr.）在川普於白宮草坪發表談話前用手機拍攝，當時川粉還沒有攻入國會，在場者有川普、川普長女伊凡卡、次子艾瑞克（Eric Trump）、白宮幕僚長梅杜斯（Mark Meadows）等人。現場播著勁歌，小唐納的女友甚至跳起舞來。

美社媒封鎖川普 中網民笑：只剩TikTok、歡迎來微博

美社媒封鎖川普 中網民笑：只剩TikTok、歡迎來微博
川普面臨最孤立時刻 共和黨人紛紛劃清界線

川普面臨最孤立時刻 共和黨人紛紛劃清界線
此一時彼一時 梅鐸媒體帝國開始與川普割席

此一時彼一時 梅鐸媒體帝國開始與川普割席
國會遭攻占 民調：57%美國人希望川普立即下台

國會遭攻占 民調：57%美國人希望川普立即下台

一位共和黨消息人士向CNN記者透露，部分內閣部長已開始初步探討啟動憲法第25號修正案，迫使川普下台。（Getty Images）

彈劾川普？CNN：部分內閣部長探討「讓他提前下台」

2021-01-06 22:25
專家認為美國民眾明年才能擺脫疫情，重拾疫情前正常生活，圖為民眾2日趁著難得好天氣，戴著口罩到戶外走走的畫面。(Getty Images)

美國人生活何時恢復正常？專家這樣說

2021-01-05 09:48
副總統潘斯今天清晨對國會正式認證拜登贏得總統大選做出確認，使得潘斯自身的政治前途不確定性大增。(美聯社)

潘斯違逆川普確認拜登勝選 賭上自身政治前途

2021-01-07 11:19
第117屆國會將於3日開議，當天最主要的工作是選出新的國會眾院議長，預料民主黨的國會眾議員波洛西將於連任。本屆國會責任眾大，但也將遭遇挑戰，總統當選人拜登將於6日正式被新國會認證當選。(路透)

222:211 眾院20年最小差距 波洛西將面臨最艱鉅任期

2021-01-02 23:34
喬治亞州5日參議員複選激烈，民主黨非裔參議員候選人沃諾克(Raphael Warnock)搶先拿下一個席次。(路透)

喬州參議員複選 民主黨搶先贏得1席 首位非裔寫歷史

2021-01-06 07:00
美國喬治亞州聯邦參議員候選人、民主黨的奧索夫，6日上午自行宣布當選。 歐新社

喬治亞參議員選舉 民主黨奧薩夫自行宣布當選

2021-01-06 08:46

連燒6小時！紐約法拉盛爆7級大火 7人受傷 3層樓宇被毀

連燒6小時！紐約法拉盛爆7級大火 7人受傷 3層樓宇被毀
美國國會好攻？精銳的國會警察為何慘遭川粉軍團輾壓

美國國會好攻？精銳的國會警察為何慘遭川粉軍團輾壓
印尼波音737客機墜毀 機上62人下落不明

印尼波音737客機墜毀 機上62人下落不明
「煽動叛亂」 眾院擬2度彈劾川普…共和黨參議員開頭槍 促馬上走人

「煽動叛亂」 眾院擬2度彈劾川普…共和黨參議員開頭槍 促馬上走人
大S婆婆遭判刑關1年 直播爆哭向兒子、媳婦道歉

大S婆婆遭判刑關1年 直播爆哭向兒子、媳婦道歉