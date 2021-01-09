影片曝光！川粉闖入國會前 川普一家興奮看轉播
美國總統川普的支持者6日闖入國會大廈，與警方爆發衝突，造成5人死亡，川普可能為此遭到國會彈劾。不過，一段川普與家人、幕僚看轉播的影片在推特上瘋傳，現場播放勁歌，有如歡樂派對。
這段影片由川普長子小唐納（Donald Trump Jr.）在川普於白宮草坪發表談話前用手機拍攝，當時川粉還沒有攻入國會，在場者有川普、川普長女伊凡卡、次子艾瑞克（Eric Trump）、白宮幕僚長梅杜斯（Mark Meadows）等人。現場播著勁歌，小唐納的女友甚至跳起舞來。
Donald Trump Jr filmed the scenes backstage before his father's speech in Washington DC that sparked the Capitol invasion.— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 8, 2021
Mr Trump and his team appeared in good spirits as they warmed up, with Laura Branigan's 'Gloria' booming in the background.
More: https://t.co/HEn2LUCkFX pic.twitter.com/HEbvRgRMgC
