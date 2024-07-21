我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

評／拜登退選 民主黨「置之死地而後生」唯一機會

拜登退選／民主黨捐款暴增 5小時募得2750萬元

「你做到了，Joe」 民眾聚集白宮 用4年前1句話致敬拜登

世界新聞網／即時報導
「他是一位偉大的總統，為我們的國家做了很多事情。但他太老了，不善於表達。」俄勒岡72歲的居民這麼說拜登。（美聯社）
「他是一位偉大的總統，為我們的國家做了很多事情。但他太老了，不善於表達。」俄勒岡72歲的居民這麼說拜登。（美聯社）

拜登退出競選的消息傳出後，數十人聚集在白宮前，其中一些人高喊「謝謝你，喬」。

有些標語牌上寫著「我們愛你，喬」等文字。當成年人和一些孩子在總統官邸和工作場所前停下來拍照並凝視作為拜登的家和行政權力所在地的建築群時，可以看到。

另一個牌子上寫著「你做到了，喬！現在讓我們創造一些歷史」，指的是拜登與賀錦麗在贏得2020年大選後，賀錦麗與拜登通電話時發出的令人津津樂道的「我們做到了，喬」（We did it, Joe）。

但拜登這周末不在白宮住所內，他正在德拉瓦州的老家。

拜登退出競選的消息傳出後，數十人聚集在白宮前，其中一些人高喊「謝謝你，喬」。(路...
拜登退出競選的消息傳出後，數十人聚集在白宮前，其中一些人高喊「謝謝你，喬」。(路透)
拜登退出競選的消息傳出後，數十人聚集在白宮前，其中一些人高喊「謝謝你，喬」。(美...
拜登退出競選的消息傳出後，數十人聚集在白宮前，其中一些人高喊「謝謝你，喬」。(美聯社)
拜登退出競選的消息傳出後，數十人聚集在白宮前，其中一些人高喊「謝謝你，喬」。(美...
拜登退出競選的消息傳出後，數十人聚集在白宮前，其中一些人高喊「謝謝你，喬」。(美聯社)
拜登退出競選的消息傳出後，數十人聚集在白宮前，其中一些人高喊「謝謝你，喬」。(美...
拜登退出競選的消息傳出後，數十人聚集在白宮前，其中一些人高喊「謝謝你，喬」。(美聯社)
A view of the White House is seen in Was...
A view of the White House is seen in Washington, Sunday, July 21, 2024. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)【作者：美國聯合通訊社，日期：2024-07-21，數位典藏序號：20240722074726389】
Hugh Kieve, 10, of Washington, holds a s...
Hugh Kieve, 10, of Washington, holds a sign outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 21, 2024, as he and his family come out to show support for President Joe Biden. Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)【作者：美國聯合通訊社，日期：2024-07-21，數位典藏序號：20240722074728211】

拜登 白宮 賀錦麗

上一則

拜登的黨代表票不能轉給賀錦麗 民主黨8月選出接班人

下一則

拜登退選／民主黨人轉向支持賀錦麗 裴洛西、歐巴馬未表態

延伸閱讀

日本誤算…憂拜登「跛腳鴨政府」讓美日同盟出現裂痕

日本誤算…憂拜登「跛腳鴨政府」讓美日同盟出現裂痕
拜登退選 自由派媒體崩潰 CNN主播當場痛哭

拜登退選 自由派媒體崩潰 CNN主播當場痛哭
拜登退選 舊金山官員讚揚其偉大 支持賀錦麗參選

拜登退選 舊金山官員讚揚其偉大 支持賀錦麗參選
拜登退選 民主黨怎麼辦？任命繼任者規則是什麼？

拜登退選 民主黨怎麼辦？任命繼任者規則是什麼？

熱門新聞

拜登總統。(路透)

拜登宣布退出2024總統大選 支持賀錦麗接棒

2024-07-21 14:47
川普遇刺事件中的死者康佩托雷遺孀海倫。(截自New York Post在YouTube的影音)

川普支持者遺孀拒接拜登電話：先生死前只說了兩個字

2024-07-16 00:50
庫魯克斯(Thomas Matthew Crooks)高中畢業紀念冊上的照片。(路透)

刺殺川普槍手照片曝光 首投族+共和黨員 兇嫌父：不知兒搞什麼鬼

2024-07-14 15:29
范斯成為前總統川普的競選副手。(美聯社)

終於揭曉 川普挑堅定盟友范斯搭檔

2024-07-15 15:11
FBI尚未釐清涉嫌行刺川普之槍手庫克斯（如圖）的犯案動機，已在其住家車內發現爆裂物，槍械屬於其父親。(美聯社)

FBI破解手機獲2600條線索 20歲男拿父親槍枝行刺川普

2024-07-14 20:29
前總統川普(中)遇襲後，仍振臂握拳向支持者致意。(美聯社)

右耳纏繃帶 川普受訪：我本來應該已經死了

2024-07-15 13:12

超人氣

更多 >
拜登宣布退出2024總統大選 支持賀錦麗接棒

拜登宣布退出2024總統大選 支持賀錦麗接棒
歐巴馬發表長篇聲明 但未提賀錦麗

歐巴馬發表長篇聲明 但未提賀錦麗
得知拜登退選 川普：他是史上最糟總統 賀錦麗更易對付

得知拜登退選 川普：他是史上最糟總統 賀錦麗更易對付
特勤局認了 高層「1原因」多次拒絕川普增加維安要求

特勤局認了 高層「1原因」多次拒絕川普增加維安要求
新移民華女帶兒出門 遇種族歧視喊滾回中國

新移民華女帶兒出門 遇種族歧視喊滾回中國