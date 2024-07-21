「你做到了，Joe」 民眾聚集白宮 用4年前1句話致敬拜登

「他是一位偉大的總統，為我們的國家做了很多事情。但他太老了，不善於表達。」俄勒岡72歲的居民這麼說拜登。（美聯社）

拜登 退出競選的消息傳出後，數十人聚集在白宮 前，其中一些人高喊「謝謝你，喬」。

有些標語牌上寫著「我們愛你，喬」等文字。當成年人和一些孩子在總統官邸和工作場所前停下來拍照並凝視作為拜登的家和行政權力所在地的建築群時，可以看到。

另一個牌子上寫著「你做到了，喬！現在讓我們創造一些歷史」，指的是拜登與賀錦麗 在贏得2020年大選後，賀錦麗與拜登通電話時發出的令人津津樂道的「我們做到了，喬」（We did it, Joe）。