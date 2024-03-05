Meta平台臉書和IG全球大當機 影響數十萬用戶

根據斷線追蹤網站Downdetector.com，網際網路科技公司Meta旗下的社交平台臉書 （Facebook）和Instagram今天大當機，影響全球數十萬用戶。Meta旗下與IG連動的Threads 以及Messenger也當機。

路透報導，根據Downdetector.com，這起當機從美國東部時間早上10時左右開始，逾30萬臉書用戶和約4萬Instagram用戶通報出現故障。

Meta發言人史東（Andy Stone）透過X平台表示：「我們知道人們使用我們的服務遭遇困難，我們正在解決這個問題。」

Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/ybyyAZNAMn