Meta平台臉書和IG全球大當機 影響數十萬用戶

中央社加州5日綜合外電報導
Meta平台臉書和IG全球大當機，逾30萬臉書用戶和約4萬Instagram用戶通報出現故障。(路透)

根據斷線追蹤網站Downdetector.com，網際網路科技公司Meta旗下的社交平台臉書（Facebook）和Instagram今天大當機，影響全球數十萬用戶。Meta旗下與IG連動的Threads以及Messenger也當機。

路透報導，根據Downdetector.com，這起當機從美國東部時間早上10時左右開始，逾30萬臉書用戶和約4萬Instagram用戶通報出現故障。

Meta發言人史東（Andy Stone）透過X平台表示：「我們知道人們使用我們的服務遭遇困難，我們正在解決這個問題。」

臉書 Threads

