我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

美債殖利率跌 道指連漲三日

母稱遭哈瑪斯擄走女刺青師還活著 求德國政府救人

以媒：哈瑪斯屠殺約40嬰幼兒 部分遭斬首

世界新聞網王若馨／即時報導
以色列軍方進入以國南部社區卡法阿扎（Kfar Aza），搬運罹難者屍體。（路透）
以色列軍方進入以國南部社區卡法阿扎（Kfar Aza），搬運罹難者屍體。（路透）

根據以色列媒體報導，以色列軍方在周六遭到哈瑪斯襲擊的以色列社區中，發現約40具嬰幼兒的屍體，有一些嬰兒被斬首。                             

以色列當地媒體i24 News周二獲准進入卡法阿扎(Kfar Aza)拍攝，這是哈瑪斯民兵周六凌晨入侵的社區之一。

i24 News記者齊戴克(Nicole Zedek)表示，現場的以色列士兵告訴她，眼前的慘況超乎想像，有些家庭全家人在床上被射殺，受害者中約有40名嬰幼兒，其中一些頭被砍掉。

齊戴克表示，她看到許多屍體被蓋上了白布；以色列士兵正在逐戶清查罹難者，但過程很花時間，因為現場還有一些未爆彈，也可能有誘殺裝置。

「這不能稱之為戰爭，這裡也不是戰場。」以色列國防軍少將韋魯夫(Itai Vernv)說：「這是一場屠殺。」

韋魯夫表示，這裡住著很多年輕家庭。

卡法阿扎是一個小型農業社區，距加薩走廊不到1/4哩，記者在採訪時，不遠處仍傳來爆炸聲。

以色列 哈瑪斯 加薩

上一則

快看世界／世界心理健康日 抑鬱症專家教你認識情緒

延伸閱讀

以軍連夜空襲加薩走廊 哈瑪斯證實2位高層遇害

以軍連夜空襲加薩走廊 哈瑪斯證實2位高層遇害
以巴衝突／哈瑪斯幕後總策畫疑為「客人」輪椅代步、長期遭追捕

以巴衝突／哈瑪斯幕後總策畫疑為「客人」輪椅代步、長期遭追捕
芝城母女訪以色列失蹤 家人憂已遭哈瑪斯綁架

芝城母女訪以色列失蹤 家人憂已遭哈瑪斯綁架
以巴衝突「幕後黑手」發聲？伊朗否認參與攻擊但大讚哈瑪斯

以巴衝突「幕後黑手」發聲？伊朗否認參與攻擊但大讚哈瑪斯

熱門新聞

虎媽蔡美兒演講談家長育兒之道。(Getty Images)

虎媽病後反思 悔當年對女兒發飆 「我不改變，她討厭我一輩子」

2023-10-03 02:26
眾院議長麥卡錫遭遇重大挫敗，議長位置可能今日不保。（Getty Images）

216：210 麥卡錫成史上首位被罷免下台議長

2023-10-03 16:47
美國國會眾議院10月2日通過罷黜案，麥卡錫成為有史以來首位「被下台」議長，而掌握麥卡錫去留關鍵的民主黨人，最終選擇見死不救。（美聯社）

民主黨為何見死不救麥卡錫？最後一根稻草是這原因

2023-10-03 21:19
（取材自推特影片截圖）

亞裔男衝撞舊金山中領館 流血下車問「中共在哪？」 中彈送醫不治

2023-10-09 22:44
美國海關與邊境保護局(U.S. Customs and Border Protection，CBP)查緝中國籍無證客人數大增，某些學者憂心可能帶來國家安全威脅。(美聯社)

奉政府命令踏上偷渡之旅？ 學者憂中國無證客威脅國安

2023-10-04 10:49
眾議院於美東時間3日下午投票，以216票對210票通過罷免共和黨籍議長麥卡錫。(新華社)

這些人聯手 將麥卡錫拉下眾院議長寶座

2023-10-03 18:46

超人氣

更多 >
醬油開封後要不要冷藏？醬油大廠給出答案

醬油開封後要不要冷藏？醬油大廠給出答案
亞裔男衝撞舊金山中領館 流血下車問「中共在哪？」 中彈送醫不治

亞裔男衝撞舊金山中領館 流血下車問「中共在哪？」 中彈送醫不治
「中共在哪？」男子駕車衝入舊金山中國領事館簽證處 遭槍擊

「中共在哪？」男子駕車衝入舊金山中國領事館簽證處 遭槍擊
最愛「假裝」3星座：巨蟹裝堅強、天秤假中立、這星座超虛偽

最愛「假裝」3星座：巨蟹裝堅強、天秤假中立、這星座超虛偽
中以混血女遭強擄 網民從關切到冷諷：她又不是中國人

中以混血女遭強擄 網民從關切到冷諷：她又不是中國人