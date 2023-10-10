以媒：哈瑪斯屠殺約40嬰幼兒 部分遭斬首

根據以色列 媒體報導，以色列軍方在周六遭到哈瑪斯 襲擊的以色列社區中，發現約40具嬰幼兒的屍體，有一些嬰兒被斬首。

以色列當地媒體i24 News周二獲准進入卡法阿扎(Kfar Aza)拍攝，這是哈瑪斯民兵周六凌晨入侵的社區之一。

i24 News記者齊戴克(Nicole Zedek)表示，現場的以色列士兵告訴她，眼前的慘況超乎想像，有些家庭全家人在床上被射殺，受害者中約有40名嬰幼兒，其中一些頭被砍掉。

i24NEWS Correspondent @Nicole_Zedek reports from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a quarter-mile from the Gaza border, and recounts the atrocities that were committed in the small community which remains an active scene as soldiers clear booby traps and recover the bodies of dozens of victims pic.twitter.com/J4ZfWZQYHp

齊戴克表示，她看到許多屍體被蓋上了白布；以色列士兵正在逐戶清查罹難者，但過程很花時間，因為現場還有一些未爆彈，也可能有誘殺裝置。

「這不能稱之為戰爭，這裡也不是戰場。」以色列國防軍少將韋魯夫(Itai Vernv)說：「這是一場屠殺。」

韋魯夫表示，這裡住著很多年輕家庭。

卡法阿扎是一個小型農業社區，距加薩 走廊不到1/4哩，記者在採訪時，不遠處仍傳來爆炸聲。

'It's not a war, it's not a battle. It's a massacre'



Journalists are let into Kfar Aza for the first time, four days after the community came under the shock attack by Hamas terrorists



IDF Major General Itai Veruv describes the scene of brutal violence, where whole families… pic.twitter.com/HJzoMKj2Ta