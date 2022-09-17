CIA副局長：習近平告知解放軍 至2027年具武統台灣能力

CNN記者李利斯（Katie Bo Lillis）16日在自己的推特報導，美國中央情報局 （CIA）副局長柯恩（David Cohen）表示，中國大陸國家主席習近平 已經告訴解放軍 ，想要在2027年擁有動武控制台灣的能力，但美方目前不認為陸方已就是否進行武統做出了決定。

根據李利斯轉述的柯恩發言，「他（習近平）還沒有做出這麼做的決定，但是他已經要求軍方，將他置於如果這是他想要做的、就將能夠做到的位置」。

柯恩說，美國情報界總體上評估仍認為習近平對台灣的興趣在於通過非軍事手段取得控制。

“He has not made the decision to do that, but he has asked his military to put him in a position where if that's what he wanted to do, he would be able to. It's still the assessment of the IC as a whole that Xi's interest in Taiwan is to get control through nonmilitary means.”