中國警告波洛西不得訪台 前議長金瑞契推文怒嗆

中國外交部發言人趙立堅今天證實,中方的確對眾院 議長波洛西 可能訪問台灣發出更強烈的警告。前眾議院議長金瑞契在推特上怒嗆中國不能支配議長出訪。

What is the Pentagon thinking when it publicly warns against Speaker Pelosi going to Taiwan? If we are so intimidated by the Chinese Communists we can’t even protect an American Speaker of the House why should Beijing believe we can help Taiwan survive. Timidity is dangerous.