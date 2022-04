眾院議長波洛西推特報平安 將解隔離 亞洲行備受關注

聯邦眾院議長波洛西 (Nancy Pelosi)7日確診新冠肺炎 ,推遲訪問亞洲,她11日在推特發文表示,自己的病毒檢測呈陰性,12日將結束隔離期,感謝外界關注;至於延後的亞洲行如何安排,波洛西並未說明。

Today, happily I tested negative for COVID. Tomorrow, I will be exiting isolation at the direction of the Capitol’s Attending Physician and consistent with CDC guidelines for asymptomatic individuals. Many thanks to everyone for their good wishes, chocolates and chicken soup.