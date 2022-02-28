影／烏國駐美大使：俄羅斯投真空彈 欲造成嚴重破壞

烏克蘭 駐美國大使今天向美國國會議員請求更多援助，說她的國家在抵擋俄羅斯 的「殘酷戰爭」，還說俄羅斯今天在入侵的行動中使用了真空彈。

Thermobaric bombs used today in Ukraine. (Aka vacuum bomb)If you see this coming, open your mouth so your lungs don’t explode, and put your fingers deep in your ears to protect you ears, before the blast arrives.#Ukraine



Il est vexé Poutine, il va rendre ca encore plus moche… pic.twitter.com/13sOQgj0Ob