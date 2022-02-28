影／烏國駐美大使：俄羅斯投真空彈 欲造成嚴重破壞

我的頻道

中央社／華盛頓28日電
烏克蘭駐美國大使向美國國會議員請求更多援助，還說俄羅斯今天在入侵的行動中使用了真空彈。取材自推特
烏克蘭駐美國大使向美國國會議員請求更多援助，還說俄羅斯今天在入侵的行動中使用了真空彈。取材自推特

烏克蘭駐美國大使今天向美國國會議員請求更多援助，說她的國家在抵擋俄羅斯的「殘酷戰爭」，還說俄羅斯今天在入侵的行動中使用了真空彈。

路透報導，烏克蘭大使馬爾卡羅娃（Oksana Markarova）與美國國會議員見面後說：「他們今天使用真空彈，這實際上是日內瓦公約所禁止的。俄羅斯試圖對烏克蘭造成嚴重破壞。」

她說，烏克蘭與美國總統拜登政府、美國國會積極合作，以取得更多武器與更嚴厲的制裁。

她會後告訴記者：「他們應該付出代價、慘重的代價。」

參與會議的民主黨聯邦眾議員薛曼（Brad Sherman）表示，烏方要求美國在烏克蘭上空設立禁飛區，但他認為此舉太過危險，可能會引發與俄羅斯的衝突。

真空彈是利用周圍空氣中的氧氣引發高溫爆炸，通常會產生比一般炸藥還長的衝擊波。

烏克蘭 俄羅斯 拜登

