影／烏國駐美大使：俄羅斯投真空彈 欲造成嚴重破壞
烏克蘭駐美國大使今天向美國國會議員請求更多援助，說她的國家在抵擋俄羅斯的「殘酷戰爭」，還說俄羅斯今天在入侵的行動中使用了真空彈。
Thermobaric bombs used today in Ukraine. (Aka vacuum bomb)If you see this coming, open your mouth so your lungs don’t explode, and put your fingers deep in your ears to protect you ears, before the blast arrives.#Ukraine— Charlotte ROCHAT (@CharlotteRochat) February 28, 2022
Il est vexé Poutine, il va rendre ca encore plus moche… pic.twitter.com/13sOQgj0Ob
路透報導，烏克蘭大使馬爾卡羅娃（Oksana Markarova）與美國國會議員見面後說：「他們今天使用真空彈，這實際上是日內瓦公約所禁止的。俄羅斯試圖對烏克蘭造成嚴重破壞。」
她說，烏克蘭與美國總統拜登政府、美國國會積極合作，以取得更多武器與更嚴厲的制裁。
她會後告訴記者：「他們應該付出代價、慘重的代價。」
參與會議的民主黨聯邦眾議員薛曼（Brad Sherman）表示，烏方要求美國在烏克蘭上空設立禁飛區，但他認為此舉太過危險，可能會引發與俄羅斯的衝突。
真空彈是利用周圍空氣中的氧氣引發高溫爆炸，通常會產生比一般炸藥還長的衝擊波。
#RussiaInvadedUkraine #StopRussianAggression— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 26, 2022
Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine is illegitimate, unprovoked and unjustified. It poses a threat to the entire Europe and the international peace and security. pic.twitter.com/lRSLbP9jnf
