美宣布新規 所有來美旅客須交登機前一天檢測陰性證明

全美第三例 科州女確診Omicron 已完全接種

編譯中心／綜合報導

科羅拉多州環境衛生局（Department of Public Health & Environment，DPHE）2日證實，該州發現首例Omicron染疫者，也是全美第三例Omicron確診病例。

據指出，該名患者為成年女性，近期有南非旅遊史，目前僅出現輕微症狀，並正在接受隔離中。該明確診者已完全接種新冠疫苗，但尚未接種補強針。

近一周內，繼加州與明尼蘇達州之後，科羅拉多州是美國第三個出現Omicron確診病例的州。

