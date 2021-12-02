全美第三例 科州女確診Omicron 已完全接種

科羅拉多州 環境衛生局（Department of Public Health & Environment，DPHE）2日證實，該州發現首例Omicron 染疫者，也是全美第三例Omicron確診病例。

據指出，該名患者為成年女性，近期有南非旅遊史，目前僅出現輕微症狀，並正在接受隔離中。該明確診者已完全接種新冠疫苗，但尚未接種補強針。

近一周內，繼加州 與明尼蘇達州之後，科羅拉多州是美國第三個出現Omicron確診病例的州。

It’s particularly critical that Coloradans heed caution and get vaccinated, get a booster dose, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, limit large gatherings, wash their hands frequently, get tested if they have symptoms or were exposed, and practice physical distancing. pic.twitter.com/cFthqfankw