圖輯／德州音樂節爆踩踏致8死 事發現場回顧
在德州休士頓舉行的天文音樂祭（Astroworld Festival）爆發踩踏事故，至少造成8人身亡，上百人受傷。
休士頓消防隊長佩納（Samuel Pena）稱，饒舌歌手崔維斯史考特（Travis Scott）登場時，現場約5萬名群眾開始向舞台方向推擠，最終釀成踩踏事故。
早在5日下午2時，已經出現部分群眾衝破圍欄，毀壞VIP區域檢查崗，衝入活動現場的場面。
As we were arriving to the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park right at 2:00, a stampede burst through the gates. Hundreds of people destroyed the VIP security entrance, bypassing the checkpoint. People were trampled. Some were detained.— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) November 5, 2021
(Excuse any language you may hear) pic.twitter.com/d0m2rjqAAk
事發後音樂節即中止，6日凌晨全場清空。至6日白天，本來仍將連續舉行第二日的音樂節也被取消，社群媒體上已有不少當晚在場的民眾上傳事發當時的視頻。
