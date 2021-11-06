圖輯／德州音樂節爆踩踏致8死 事發現場回顧

在德州休士頓 舉行的天文音樂祭（Astroworld Festival）爆發踩踏事故，至少造成8人身亡，上百人受傷。

休士頓消防隊長佩納（Samuel Pena）稱，饒舌歌手崔維斯史考特（Travis Scott）登場時，現場約5萬名群眾開始向舞台方向推擠，最終釀成踩踏事故。

早在5日下午2時，已經出現部分群眾衝破圍欄，毀壞VIP區域檢查崗，衝入活動現場的場面。

As we were arriving to the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park right at 2:00, a stampede burst through the gates. Hundreds of people destroyed the VIP security entrance, bypassing the checkpoint. People were trampled. Some were detained.



