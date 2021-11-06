圖輯／德州音樂節爆踩踏致8死 事發現場回顧

我的頻道

世界新聞網／整理
5日是天文音樂祭（Astroworld Festival）的第一日，參與者眾多。(美聯社)
5日是天文音樂祭（Astroworld Festival）的第一日，參與者眾多。(美聯社)

德州休士頓舉行的天文音樂祭（Astroworld Festival）爆發踩踏事故，至少造成8人身亡，上百人受傷。

休士頓消防隊長佩納（Samuel Pena）稱，饒舌歌手崔維斯史考特（Travis Scott）登場時，現場約5萬名群眾開始向舞台方向推擠，最終釀成踩踏事故。

早在5日下午2時，已經出現部分群眾衝破圍欄，毀壞VIP區域檢查崗，衝入活動現場的場面。

事發後音樂節即中止，6日凌晨全場清空。至6日白天，本來仍將連續舉行第二日的音樂節也被取消，社群媒體上已有不少當晚在場的民眾上傳事發當時的視頻。

5日是天文音樂祭（Astroworld Festival）的第一日，參與者眾多。(美聯社)
爆發踩踏事故後，音樂節現場已在6日凌晨時刻清空。(美聯社)
爆發踩踏事故後，音樂節現場已在6日凌晨時刻清空。(美聯社)
踩踏事件發生後，救護車陸續抵達現場。(美聯社)
踩踏事件發生後，救護車陸續抵達現場。(美聯社)
5日是天文音樂祭（Astroworld Festival）的第一日，參與者眾多。(美聯社)
饒舌歌手崔維斯史考特（Travis Scott）登場時表演。(美聯社)
饒舌歌手崔維斯史考特（Travis Scott）登場時表演。(美聯社)
崔維斯史考特上台之前，可見現場民眾向VIP區域湧入。(美聯社)
崔維斯史考特上台之前，可見現場民眾向VIP區域湧入。(美聯社)
5日是天文音樂祭（Astroworld Festival）的第一日，參與者眾多。(美聯社)
6日早，音樂節現場已有公告提示活動取消。(美聯社)
6日早，音樂節現場已有公告提示活動取消。(美聯社)

