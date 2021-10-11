美參議員魯比歐、蘇利文等慶賀雙十 盼強化美台關係

美國 聯邦參議員魯比歐（Marco Rubio）今針對雙十國慶發布聲明，表示台灣 在艱難的地緣政治環境下，也能保持充滿活力的民主社會；美國感激雙方長久堅定友誼，期待未來進一步強化雙邊關係。

今年6月來台的參議員蘇利文（Dan Sullivan）今推文表示，美國與台灣共同致力於民主、和平與經濟繁榮，雙方聯繫比過去任何時候更為堅定；「今天，所有美國人與我們的友人一起慶祝國慶，紀念中華民國建立。」推文並附上美國與中華民國國旗圖示。

America & Taiwan share a commitment to democracy, peace, and economic prosperity, and our bilateral bonds are stronger than ever before. All Americans join our friends today in celebrating National Day, commemorating the establishment of the Republic of China. 🇺🇸🇹🇼 https://t.co/dtqLnYLOJJ

多位美國參、眾議員日前透過聲明、社群媒體祝賀台灣；民主黨籍參議院外委會亞太小組主席馬基（Edward Markey）則致函蔡英文總統，指台灣在因應新冠肺炎疫情上取得成功，也是重要的區域合作夥伴，他將繼續努力加強美台人民聯繫。

外交部長吳釗燮今推文指出，感謝來自世界各地民主國家針對國慶發布的訊息，特別是來自印度 友人的訊息。

My thanks for the touching National Day messages from fellow democracies around the world, particularly those sent by friends in #India🇮🇳. This support inspires us to keep our democracy out of the clutches of dictatorship. #Taiwan🇹🇼 will fight to the end & prevail! JW pic.twitter.com/A4lDTkDLH1