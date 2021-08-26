阿富汗喀布爾機場爆炸 至少13死

11:30AM 更新

根據路透報導，今天發生在阿富汗首都喀布爾 的機場 外爆炸至少有2起，據神學士官員表示，造成至少13人死亡，其中包括小孩。

這幾起炸彈攻擊事件疑似伊斯蘭國分支ISIS-K發動。

根據國防部 發言人柯比(John Kirby)推文表示，確認有一起爆炸案發生在機場艾比門（Abbey Gate），造成一些美國和平民的傷亡。另一起發生在離艾比門不遠的巴倫飯店（Baron Hotel）。

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.