阿富汗喀布爾機場爆炸 至少13死
11:30AM 更新
根據路透報導，今天發生在阿富汗首都喀布爾的機場外爆炸至少有2起，據神學士官員表示，造成至少13人死亡，其中包括小孩。
這幾起炸彈攻擊事件疑似伊斯蘭國分支ISIS-K發動。
根據國防部發言人柯比(John Kirby)推文表示，確認有一起爆炸案發生在機場艾比門（Abbey Gate），造成一些美國和平民的傷亡。另一起發生在離艾比門不遠的巴倫飯店（Baron Hotel）。
We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
10:11AM／美國防部：阿富汗首都機場外發生爆炸
美國國防部26日證實，阿富汗首都喀布爾的機場外發生爆炸。國防部發言人柯比(John Kirby)推文表示：「喀布爾機場外發生爆炸，傷亡清況尚不清楚，將盡可能提供細節。
We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
美國及其盟邦官員先前警告指出，他們接獲的情資顯示，有自殺炸彈客揚言攻擊機場。
First images from #Kabul airport attack. pic.twitter.com/LXd0HVic6m— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 26, 2021
