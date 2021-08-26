我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

美國防部：阿富汗首都機場外發生爆炸

以為曾染疫可不打疫苗 科州健身教練二度染疫險喪命

阿富汗喀布爾機場爆炸 至少13死

編譯莊蕙嘉／即時報導
美國國防部26日證實，阿富汗首都喀布爾的機場外發生爆炸。圖為機場外升起的爆炸煙霧。美聯社
美國國防部26日證實，阿富汗首都喀布爾的機場外發生爆炸。圖為機場外升起的爆炸煙霧。美聯社

11:30AM 更新

根據路透報導，今天發生在阿富汗首都喀布爾機場外爆炸至少有2起，據神學士官員表示，造成至少13人死亡，其中包括小孩。

這幾起炸彈攻擊事件疑似伊斯蘭國分支ISIS-K發動。

根據國防部發言人柯比(John Kirby)推文表示，確認有一起爆炸案發生在機場艾比門（Abbey Gate），造成一些美國和平民的傷亡。另一起發生在離艾比門不遠的巴倫飯店（Baron Hotel）。

10:11AM／美國防部：阿富汗首都機場外發生爆炸

美國國防部26日證實，阿富汗首都喀布爾的機場外發生爆炸。國防部發言人柯比(John Kirby)推文表示：「喀布爾機場外發生爆炸，傷亡清況尚不清楚，將盡可能提供細節。

美國及其盟邦官員先前警告指出，他們接獲的情資顯示，有自殺炸彈客揚言攻擊機場。

美國國防部26日證實，阿富汗首都喀布爾的機場外發生爆炸。圖為美國空軍C-17運輸...
美國國防部26日證實，阿富汗首都喀布爾的機場外發生爆炸。圖為美國空軍C-17運輸機搭載美國公民撤離時，陸戰隊員在喀布爾機場警戒。（美聯社）
美國國防部26日證實，阿富汗首都喀布爾的機場外發生爆炸。取自Ahmer Khan...
美國國防部26日證實，阿富汗首都喀布爾的機場外發生爆炸。取自Ahmer Khan推特

喀布爾 國防部 機場

上一則

追溯物種基因圖譜 復育珍貴湖鱒有希望

延伸閱讀

國防部長下令所有軍人盡速接種 拒絕恐犯軍法

國防部長下令所有軍人盡速接種 拒絕恐犯軍法
神學士會中國大使 北京：暢通、有效溝通

神學士會中國大使 北京：暢通、有效溝通
布林肯：IS在阿富汗恐攻機率高 使館促遠離機場大門

布林肯：IS在阿富汗恐攻機率高 使館促遠離機場大門
談阿富汗局勢 王毅批美國：始作俑者 一走了之

談阿富汗局勢 王毅批美國：始作俑者 一走了之

熱門新聞

副總統賀錦麗抵達新加坡。(美聯社)

美專家：賀錦麗正走進一個馬蜂窩

2021-08-22 13:07
華盛頓郵報報導，此書揭露世界衛生組織秘書長譚德塞一面公開稱許中國，一面私下施壓對方配合，然後逐漸對中國失去耐心。（路透）

新書爆：中國施壓疫情溯源調查 世衛成員嚇到摔落椅

2021-08-20 23:47
美國總統拜登。(美聯社)

駁美不可靠說 拜登表態：台灣若遭入侵美國會回應

2021-08-19 13:31
輝瑞與BioNTech研發的疫苗，成為美國首支獲FDA批准的疫苗。(美聯社)

美第1款 輝瑞疫苗獲FDA完全批准 拜登：未接種者等待的時刻到了

2021-08-23 18:31
一位美軍21日駐守在阿富汗喀布爾國際機場。(美聯社)

阿富汗喀布爾機場遇襲 美、德軍開火 1死3傷

2021-08-23 02:27
美國總統拜登將聽取COVID-19疫源調查報告，圖為WHO調查團。(美聯社)

美疫源調查報告 中國是否為源頭恐無明確解答

2021-08-24 13:06

超人氣

更多 >
中國漂亮直播主「突然慘叫」消失螢幕…警：被車輾壓亡

中國漂亮直播主「突然慘叫」消失螢幕…警：被車輾壓亡
吳亦凡事件後 當局開轟「飯圈」與「娘泡」

吳亦凡事件後 當局開轟「飯圈」與「娘泡」
論文剛登Nature期刊 碩士回鄉當公務員 網友：見好就收

論文剛登Nature期刊 碩士回鄉當公務員 網友：見好就收
中國搶先送200萬劑疫苗 越南：不會加入反中聯盟

中國搶先送200萬劑疫苗 越南：不會加入反中聯盟
1500美公民滯阿 布林肯：持續協助撤離但恐攻可能性大

1500美公民滯阿 布林肯：持續協助撤離但恐攻可能性大