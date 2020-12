川普推文：司法部長巴維理 聖誕節前離職

美國民主黨籍總統候選人拜登今天獲得超過270張選舉人票,確認當選美國總統。連任失敗的美國總統川普 未如預期做出回應,而是推文證實司法部 長巴維理將在聖誕節 前離職。

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family...