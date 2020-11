再質疑開票結果！川普：我的領先奇蹟般消失 非常奇怪

美國 總統川普4日再次質疑開票 結果。他在推特上寫說,「昨晚,我在許多關鍵州都穩定領先,幾乎所有州都是民主黨競選和控制的。然後,一個個地,他們開始奇蹟般地消失,因為意外的大量選票被計入。非常奇怪,而且『民調 專家們』完全搞錯了,且在歷史上是大錯特錯的。」

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!