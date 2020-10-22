白登投書世界日報：為我們更繁榮的未來

民主黨總統候選人白登(Joseph Biden)22日以「為我們家庭更繁榮的未來」為題投書世界日報，肯定亞裔美國人的地位和努力。(美聯社)

民主黨總統候選人白登(Joseph Biden)22日以「為我們家庭更繁榮的未來」為題投書世界日報，肯定亞裔美國 人的地位和努力，也批評川普 總統放任仇恨言行，導致亞裔在新冠疫情肆虐美國時遭到歧視；白登宣示當選後將修護破碎的移民體系，捍衛所有人的美國夢，並彌合美國當前因仇恨與分裂造成的傷口。

此外，白登重申美國是太平洋強國，特別稱許台灣是居領先地位的民主政體、主要經濟體與科技重鎮，也是「有效控制新冠病毒的閃亮典範」，將強化與台灣的關係；也會在符合美國利益的領域，與中國合作，包括公共衛生和氣候變遷。

以下是白登投書的中譯文與英文全文：

為我們家庭更繁榮的未來／前副總統喬瑟夫．白登

我們國家處在十字路口，正面臨疾病大流行、經濟大衰退，和一場將決定我們未來很長一段時間的選舉。

● 今年 我們看到美國最好的一面

今年，我們看到美國最好的一面引領我們向前：英勇的醫師、護士、日常雜貨商、餐館業主、必要行業工作者 — 而其中，包括許許多多的亞裔美國人。

● 今年 我們也看到美國最糟情況

但我們也看到最糟的情況：亞裔美國人誤因新冠病毒遭仇視的行為比比皆是，某種程度上，是因為川普總統發布的仇恨言論所致。亞裔美國人被責備、被唾罵、被攻擊；家園、商家和汽車被侮辱性標記破壞；年幼的孩童被刺傷，還有一名89歲的奶奶，在不斷升級的仇恨文化中遭人火焚。

這不該是我們原本的樣子。

● 亞裔美國人 使我們國家變強大

近兩個世紀以來，亞裔美國人使我們的國家變得強大 — 從掘金礦工，到加速我們崛起的鐵路和工廠工人，再到推動我們向前邁進的科學家、建築師、藝術家和企業家們。多年來，他們的勇氣、犧牲和成功，為美國夢注入動力，也讓美國穩為自由的燈塔與世界的希望。

民主黨總統候選人白登(Joseph Biden)22日以「為我們家庭更繁榮的未來」為題投書世界日報，肯定亞裔美國人的地位和努力。(美聯社)

● 川普卻不懂 傷了移民國價值觀

川普總統不懂這些。他帶頭攻擊我們作為移民之國的價值觀，甚至在我們的邊境，拆散成千上萬的孩童與父母。即便在這場大流行到來之前，我們的仇恨犯罪就已達到16年以來的新高。而如今，為了轉移自己抗疫失敗、未能保護我們國家的過失，無論是否因此導致上千反亞裔的種族歧視事件，他仍堅持把新冠病毒稱作「中國病毒」。

● 作為總統 我捍衛每人的美國夢

措辭很重要，總統措辭更為重要。作為總統，我將捍衛每個人的美國夢，讓每一勤奮努力的家庭，享有通向繁榮和美好未來的公平機會。我將反對任何形式的種族歧視，指示司法部優先處理仇恨犯罪，以彌合仇恨與分裂的傷口，而非煽風點火。

● 川普失敗 他讓我們的經濟崩盤

唐納德·川普早在今年1月就已知道新冠病毒的致命性，卻未採取任何行動。現在，超過22萬美國人因此失去生命，約3000萬人失去工作、工時和薪水，五分之一的小商家關門。川普失敗的領導力讓我們的經濟崩盤 — 他總統當得愈久，得以完全回歸正軌的時間也愈久。

● 我會控制疫情 讓我們重回生機

八個月過去了，川普仍然沒有(抗疫)計畫。而我有。

首先要擔起責任，努力控制疫情，讓我們重回生機。我將執行早在3月就擬定的計畫，擊敗新冠病毒。我將聽取科學家、專家的意見；保護我們的家庭；讓新冠檢測、治療，以及最終的疫苗免費，並對所有人開放。

民主黨總統候選人白登(Joseph Biden)22日以「為我們家庭更繁榮的未來」為題投書世界日報，肯定亞裔美國人的地位和努力。(Getty Images)

● 我會重建經濟 實質救助小商家

我將馬上開始重建更好的經濟，為數百萬遭受重創的小商家提供實質救助。他們是我們社區的生命線 — 但川普腐敗的復甦作法棄他們於不顧，只把紓困資金匯集到大公司手中。75%的亞裔小企業主，未能獲得任何首輪紓困金。這是錯誤的，我已要求確保員工在50人以下的小企業獲得紓困金，我也將增加他們獲得優惠和資金的長遠渠道，減輕阻礙移民業主的語言障礙。

● 我不會對年收40萬元以下者加稅

質言之，我的經濟復甦計畫將回報以工作，而不只是財富，將創造未來數百萬優薪工作。(信評機構)穆迪的獨立經濟學者發現，比起川普總統的作法，我的計畫會創造多出700萬的工作，以及超過1兆元的經濟增長。我也不會對任何年收入40萬元以下者加稅 —別懷疑。相反地，我還將確保超級富豪和大公司最終支付本應承擔的份額。

● 讓父母能付學費 讓醫保更平價

我一路走來，都在為工薪和中產家庭而戰；他們之中有許多勤勉奮鬥的移民，來到美國是為更好的生活。我將幫助父母有能力支付子女的優質教育、提高教師薪酬，並讓絕大多數家庭免費就讀公立學院。我將讓照顧年邁父母變得更容易，讓醫療保險更平價。川普現在要通過法院，廢除「可負擔健保法」，在一場致命大流行之中，剝奪數千萬人的醫療保險，這毫無道理。

● 與盟友並肩 深化與台灣的關係

同時，新冠病毒證明美國不能自外於世界。從重建我們最親近夥伴的關係開始，我們必須與其他國家攜手合作，應對影響我們所有人的國際挑戰。我們是一個太平洋強國，將與盟友並肩，增進我們在亞太地區共享的繁榮、安全與價值。這其中就包括深化與台灣這個居領先地位的民主政體、主要經濟體，以及科技重鎮的關係。台灣也是開放社會可以有效控制新冠病毒的閃亮典範。

● 更新領導力 符合美利益與中合作

我們應對中國的方式，會聚焦增強美國競爭力，再興國內優勢，並更新我們在海外的聯盟與領導力。我們將在符合美國利益的領域與中國合作，包括公共衛生和氣候變遷。

● 讓家庭團聚 修復破碎的移民系統

美國向來不只靠強大的國力，而是用身為榜樣的實力領導世界。要切實重現此景，我們也必須修復破碎的移民系統，讓家庭團聚，確保美國繼續吸引全球最出色與最聰明的人。

● 我將會傾聽 重塑我們熱愛的國魂

我競選是為讓美國更好的重建，重建美國作為一個充滿機會，團結和有全新開始的國家；一個由數代移民讓其強大的地方；一個所有人都能發聲、每張選票都有價值的地方。我將引領這些議題，更重要的是，我會傾聽。所以，請確保你今天將選票投出。

讓我們一起，重塑我們熱愛的國魂。

(華盛頓記者羅曉媛／譯)

民主黨總統候選人白登(Joseph Biden)22日以「為我們家庭更繁榮的未來」為題投書世界日報，肯定亞裔美國人的地位和努力。(美聯社)

More Prosperous Future For Our Families

by Former Vice President Joseph Biden for World Journal

These are tough times. Our country is at a crossroads, facing a pandemic, a recession, and an election that will decide our futures for a very long time.

This year, we’ve seen the best of America carry us forward: heroic doctors, nurses, grocers, restaurant owners, essential workers – including so many Asian Americans.

But we’ve also seen the worst: acts of hate against Asian Americans wrongly blamed for COVID-19, spurred on, in part, by hateful rhetoric from President Trump. They’ve been screamed at, spit on, and assaulted. Homes, businesses, and cars vandalized with slurs. Small children stabbed. An 89-year-old grandmother set on fire amid this rising culture of hate.

This is not who we are.

For nearly two centuries, Asian Americans have made our country strong – from the gold miners and railroad and factory workers who helped to power our rise; to the scientists, architects, artists, and entrepreneurs who are helping to drive us forward now. For years, their courage, sacrifices, and success have powered the American Dream and helped America stand as a beacon of freedom and hope to the world.

President Trump doesn’t get that. He has led an assault on our values as a nation of immigrants, even tearing thousands of children from their parents’ arms at our border. Hate crimes against people are at a 16-year-high, even before this pandemic. And now, to deflect blame for his failure to protect our nation from this crisis, he insists on calling COVID-19 the “China virus,” no matter how many thousands of reported racist incidents against Asian Americans it encourages.

Words matter – and a president’s words matter even more. As President, I’ll defend the American Dream for everyone, so every hardworking family has the same fair shot at prosperity and a better future. I’ll stand against racism in every form, directing the Justice Department to prioritize hate crimes, and working to heal the wounds of hatred and division, not fan the flames.

Donald Trump knew how deadly COVID-19 was back in January and did nothing to stop it. Now, more than 220,000 Americans are dead. Some 30 million have lost jobs, hours, wages. One in five small businesses have shut down. Trump’s failed leadership has tanked our economy – and the longer he’s president, the longer it’ll take to get it fully up and running again.

We’re eight months in, but Trump still has no plan. I do.

It starts with taking responsibility and doing the hard work to control this pandemic and get our lives back. I’ll implement the plan I’ve laid out since March to beat COVID-19. I’ll listen to scientists and experts; protect our families; and make testing, treatment, and any eventual vaccine free and available to everyone.

I’ll get right to work building our economy back better – getting real relief out to millions of hard-hit small businesses. They’re the lifeblood of our communities – but Trump’s corrupt recovery passed them by, funneling funds to big corporations instead. Some 75% of Asian-owned small businesses weren’t expected to get any first-round stimulus funds at all. It’s wrong. I’ve called for ensuring small businesses with less than 50 employees get new relief funds. And I’ll boost their long-term access to credit and capital, and work to ease the language barriers that can hold back immigrant entrepreneurs.

Through it all, my economic recovery plan will reward work, not just wealth, creating millions of good paying jobs of the future. Independent economists at Moody’s found that my plan creates 7 million more jobs – and $1 trillion more in economic growth – than President Trump’s would. And I won’t raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year – period. Instead, I’ll make sure the super wealthy and big corporations finally pay their fair share.

I’ve fought my whole career for working and middle class families – so many of them hard-working immigrants who came to America in search of a better life. I’ll help parents afford a quality education for their kids, boosting teacher pay and making public college free for most families. I’ll make it easier to care for aging parents, and make health care more affordable. Trump is in court right now trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act, stripping tens of millions of people of health coverage in the middle of a deadly pandemic. It makes no sense.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 is proof that the United States can’t isolate itself from the world. We have to work with other nations to meet global challenges that impact us all, starting by rebuilding our relationships with our closest partners. We’re a Pacific power, and we’ll stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Asia-Pacific region. That includes deepening our ties with Taiwan, a leading democracy, major economy, technology powerhouse – and a shining example of how an open society can effectively contain COVID-19. And our approach to China will focus on boosting American competitiveness, revitalizing our strengths at home, and renewing our alliances and leadership abroad. We’ll work to collaborate with China when it’s in our interest, including on public health and climate change.

America has always led the world not only with the example of our power, but the power of our example. To truly do that again, we also have to fix our broken immigration system, keeping families together and ensuring the United States continues to draw the world’s best and brightest.

I’m running to build America back better, as a country of opportunity, unity, and new beginnings. A place made strong by generations of immigrants. A place where everyone has a voice and every vote counts. I’ll lead on these issues, and more importantly, I’ll listen. So please make sure you get your vote in today. Together we'll restore the soul of this nation we love.