近期活動
11/23（週一）
●植物園堆肥志工日
Compost Build Community Volunteer Days
11/23, 9:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Location: 43-50 Main St., Flushing
https://queensbotanical.org/event/compost-build-community-volunteer-days-39-33/
11/24（週二）
●幼兒親子律動遊戲（18個月至3歲）
Tiny Tots
11/24, 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.
Location: Bowne Park Field House, Flushing
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/24/tiny-tots-session-1
11/25（週三）
●椅子有氧運動
Chair Aerobics
11/25, 6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
Location: A.R.R.O.W. Field House, 35th St. bet. 35th and 36th Ave., Astoria
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/25/chair-aerobics
11/26（週四）
●第100屆梅西感恩節大遊行
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
11/26, 8:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Location: Central Park West and W. 77th St. to Herald Square, Manhattan
https://www.macys.com/s/parade/
11/27（週五）
●感恩節後健行：探訪紐約最老巨樹
Post-Thanksgiving Day Hike: The Alley Giant
11/27, 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Location: Alley Pond Adventure Course, Alley Pond Park, Queens
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/27/postthanksgiving-day-hike-the-alley-giant
11/28（週六）
●貝賽公園5公里晨跑
NYRR Open Run: Crocheron Park
11/28, 8:45 a.m.–11:00 a.m.
Location: 215th Pl. and 33rd Ave., John Golden Park, Bayside
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/28/nyrr-open-run-crocheron-park
11/29（週日）
●森林靜心聆聽健行（8歲以上）
Unplugged Nature Exploration Hike
11/29, 9:00 a.m.–10:30 a.m.
Location: Union Turnpike and 196th St., Cunningham Park, Fresh Meadows
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/29/unplugged-nature-exploration-hike
如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。
活動類型相當多元，包括植物園堆肥志工、幼兒親子律動、椅子有氧、感恩節大遊行、節後健行、晨跑與森林靜心健行，適合不同年齡層參與。 最受矚目的應是第100屆梅西感恩節大遊行，時間為11/26 8:30 a.m.到12:00 p.m.，路線從Central Park West與W. 77th St.一路到Herald Square。 公告最後提供聯絡方式，若商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，可發電子郵件至[email protected]，向主辦方洽詢刊登事宜。
精華 FAQ
活動類型相當多元，包括植物園堆肥志工、幼兒親子律動、椅子有氧、感恩節大遊行、節後健行、晨跑與森林靜心健行，適合不同年齡層參與。
最受矚目的應是第100屆梅西感恩節大遊行，時間為11/26 8:30 a.m.到12:00 p.m.，路線從Central Park West與W. 77th St.一路到Herald Square。
公告最後提供聯絡方式，若商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，可發電子郵件至[email protected]，向主辦方洽詢刊登事宜。
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