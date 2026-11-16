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劉美賢被淋了一身綠色黏液 獲頒「最受歡迎女運動員」

查理國王78歲生日 自嘲屹立不搖 但「偶有零件脫落」

近期活動

紐約訊
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11/16（週一）

●溫和瑜伽

Gentle Yoga

11/16, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Location: 214-20 Northern Blvd., Bayside

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/16/gentle-yoga

11/17（週二）

植物園農場志工日

Farm Community Volunteer Days

11/17, 9:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Location: 43-50 Main St., Flushing

https://queensbotanical.org/event/farm-community-volunteer-days-27/2026-11-17/

11/18（週三）

●數學花園：費氏數列踏石創作

Math in Bloom: Fibonacci Stepping Stone Creation

11/18, 3:00 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Location: 43-50 Main St., Flushing

https://queensbotanical.org/event/math-in-bloom-community-art-fibonacci-stepping-stone-creation/2026-11-18/

11/19（週四）

●森林公園賞秋葉導覽

Fall Foliage Walk

11/19, 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Location: Park Lane South and Myrtle Ave., Forest Park, Queens

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/19/fall-foliage-walk

11/20（週五）

●行道樹照護志工（需預約）

Astoria Street Tree Care

11/20, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Location: 12th St. and 31st Ave., Astoria

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/20/astoria-street-tree-care

11/21（週六）

●艾利池塘公園植樹志工（需預約）

Alley Pond Park Tree and Shrub Planting

11/21, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Location: 234th St. Trailhead, Alley Pond Park, Queens

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/21/alley-pond-park-tree-and-shrub-planting

11/22（週日）

●動物冬眠知識健行

Hibernation and Brumation Hike

11/22, 1:00 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

Location: Union Turnpike and 196th St., Cunningham Park, Fresh Meadows

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/22/hibernation-and-brumation-hike

如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]

精華 FAQ

  • 活動集中在11/16至11/22，共7場，地點多在皇后區。內容涵蓋溫和瑜伽、農場志工、數學藝術創作、賞秋葉導覽、樹木照護、植樹與冬眠知識健行。

  • 文中明確標示需預約的有11/20的Astoria Street Tree Care，以及11/21的Alley Pond Park Tree and Shrub Planting，兩者皆屬樹木照護或植樹志工活動。

  • 文章最後提供聯絡方式，若商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，可發email至[email protected]，供編採單位進一步安排與確認。

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