近期活動
11/16（週一）
●溫和瑜伽
Gentle Yoga
11/16, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Location: 214-20 Northern Blvd., Bayside
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/16/gentle-yoga
11/17（週二）
●植物園農場志工日
Farm Community Volunteer Days
11/17, 9:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Location: 43-50 Main St., Flushing
https://queensbotanical.org/event/farm-community-volunteer-days-27/2026-11-17/
11/18（週三）
●數學花園：費氏數列踏石創作
Math in Bloom: Fibonacci Stepping Stone Creation
11/18, 3:00 p.m.–4:30 p.m.
Location: 43-50 Main St., Flushing
https://queensbotanical.org/event/math-in-bloom-community-art-fibonacci-stepping-stone-creation/2026-11-18/
11/19（週四）
●森林公園賞秋葉導覽
Fall Foliage Walk
11/19, 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Location: Park Lane South and Myrtle Ave., Forest Park, Queens
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/19/fall-foliage-walk
11/20（週五）
●行道樹照護志工（需預約）
Astoria Street Tree Care
11/20, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Location: 12th St. and 31st Ave., Astoria
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/20/astoria-street-tree-care
11/21（週六）
●艾利池塘公園植樹志工（需預約）
Alley Pond Park Tree and Shrub Planting
11/21, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Location: 234th St. Trailhead, Alley Pond Park, Queens
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/21/alley-pond-park-tree-and-shrub-planting
11/22（週日）
●動物冬眠知識健行
Hibernation and Brumation Hike
11/22, 1:00 p.m.–2:30 p.m.
Location: Union Turnpike and 196th St., Cunningham Park, Fresh Meadows
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/22/hibernation-and-brumation-hike
如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。
活動集中在11/16至11/22，共7場，地點多在皇后區。內容涵蓋溫和瑜伽、農場志工、數學藝術創作、賞秋葉導覽、樹木照護、植樹與冬眠知識健行。 文中明確標示需預約的有11/20的Astoria Street Tree Care，以及11/21的Alley Pond Park Tree and Shrub Planting，兩者皆屬樹木照護或植樹志工活動。 文章最後提供聯絡方式，若商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，可發email至[email protected]，供編採單位進一步安排與確認。
精華 FAQ
活動集中在11/16至11/22，共7場，地點多在皇后區。內容涵蓋溫和瑜伽、農場志工、數學藝術創作、賞秋葉導覽、樹木照護、植樹與冬眠知識健行。
文中明確標示需預約的有11/20的Astoria Street Tree Care，以及11/21的Alley Pond Park Tree and Shrub Planting，兩者皆屬樹木照護或植樹志工活動。
文章最後提供聯絡方式，若商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，可發email至[email protected]，供編採單位進一步安排與確認。
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