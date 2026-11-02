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近期活動

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11/02（週一）

●溫和瑜伽

Gentle Yoga

11/2, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Location: 214-20 Northern Blvd., Bayside

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/02/gentle-yoga

11/03（週二）

●選舉日投票提醒

General Election Day

11/3, 6:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Location: 各選民指定投票站，請上vote.nyc查詢

https://vote.nyc/

11/04（週三）

●數學花園：費氏數列踏石創作

Math in Bloom: Fibonacci Stepping Stone Creation

11/4, 3:00 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Location: 43-50 Main St., Flushing

https://queensbotanical.org/event/math-in-bloom-community-art-fibonacci-stepping-stone-creation/2026-11-04/

11/05（週四）

植物園園藝志工日

Horticulture Community Volunteer Day

11/5, 8:45 a.m.–11:00 a.m.

Location: 43-50 Main St., Flushing

https://queensbotanical.org/event/horticulture-community-volunteer-days-2026/2026-11-05/

11/06（週五）

●公園森林復育志工（需預約）

Restoration Friday at Highland Park

11/6, 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Location: Highland Park, Queens

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/06/restoration-fridays-at-highland-park

11/07（週六）

●皇后區公園長程健行（需預約）

Queens County Parks Super Hike

11/7, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Location: Unisphere, Flushing Meadows Corona Park

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/07/queens-county-parks-super-hike

11/08（週日）

●南瓜粉碎環保派對

Pumpkin Smash

11/8, 12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.

Location: La Plaza Cultural, E. 9th St. and Ave. C, Manhattan

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/08/pumpkin-smash1

如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]

精華 FAQ

  • 清單涵蓋休閒、公共參與與社區服務等類型，包括溫和瑜伽、選舉日投票提醒、植物園志工、森林復育、長程健行，以及南瓜粉碎環保派對。

  • 多數活動位於皇后區，例如 Bayside 的 214-20 Northern Blvd.、Flushing 的 43-50 Main St.、Highland Park，以及 Flushing Meadows Corona Park 的 Unisphere。

  • 它整理了日期、時間、地點與網頁連結，讓讀者可快速掌握一周內的活動安排，並依需求查詢投票站、報名頁面或活動詳情，提升參與便利性。

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熱門新聞

聯邦政府近日調查紐約多家成人日照中心，隨著調查風波擴大，部分中心陸續停止向會員發放現金補貼。圖為在2022年被聯邦指控健保福利詐欺的法拉盛藍天成人活動中心。(本報檔案照)

日照中心停發現金 長者人潮減少 餐食品質引發抱怨

2026-10-29 16:18
州參議員劉醇逸28日聯同州眾議員及多族裔社區代表，在皇后區大學點車管局辦公室前舉行記者會，呼籲改革DMV身分查核程序。與會者舉起華裔、韓裔及印度裔常見姓氏標語，凸顯同名誤認問題。(記者戴慈慧／攝影)

同名同姓無辜挨罰、駕照遭吊銷 劉醇逸提案促DMV核實身分

2026-10-28 16:00
法拉第未來公司（Faraday Future）的人形機器人在曼哈頓人群中穿梭，與遊客互動。（美聯社）

紐約街頭驚見8.9萬元AI機器人…與人互動 未來還想當保母

2026-10-26 15:19
紐約市27日啟用糧食券和白卡指引網站，協助民眾處理相關申請事宜。(記者范航瑜／攝影)

紐約啟糧食券、白卡指引網 首頁設「中文」翻譯

2026-10-28 06:25
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疑陷龐氏騙局 華埠多年舊友反目成仇

2026-10-27 02:29
市衛生局提醒家長，孩子討糖返家後，應先檢查再讓他們食用，並將外形酷似糖果、餅乾的大麻食品與一般零食分開存放。圖為示意圖。(本報檔案照)

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