近期活動
11/02（週一）
●溫和瑜伽
Gentle Yoga
11/2, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Location: 214-20 Northern Blvd., Bayside
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/02/gentle-yoga
11/03（週二）
●選舉日投票提醒
General Election Day
11/3, 6:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.
Location: 各選民指定投票站，請上vote.nyc查詢
https://vote.nyc/
11/04（週三）
●數學花園：費氏數列踏石創作
Math in Bloom: Fibonacci Stepping Stone Creation
11/4, 3:00 p.m.–4:30 p.m.
Location: 43-50 Main St., Flushing
https://queensbotanical.org/event/math-in-bloom-community-art-fibonacci-stepping-stone-creation/2026-11-04/
11/05（週四）
●植物園園藝志工日
Horticulture Community Volunteer Day
11/5, 8:45 a.m.–11:00 a.m.
Location: 43-50 Main St., Flushing
https://queensbotanical.org/event/horticulture-community-volunteer-days-2026/2026-11-05/
11/06（週五）
●公園森林復育志工（需預約）
Restoration Friday at Highland Park
11/6, 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Location: Highland Park, Queens
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/06/restoration-fridays-at-highland-park
11/07（週六）
●皇后區公園長程健行（需預約）
Queens County Parks Super Hike
11/7, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Location: Unisphere, Flushing Meadows Corona Park
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/07/queens-county-parks-super-hike
11/08（週日）
●南瓜粉碎環保派對
Pumpkin Smash
11/8, 12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.
Location: La Plaza Cultural, E. 9th St. and Ave. C, Manhattan
https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/11/08/pumpkin-smash1
如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。
清單涵蓋休閒、公共參與與社區服務等類型，包括溫和瑜伽、選舉日投票提醒、植物園志工、森林復育、長程健行，以及南瓜粉碎環保派對。 多數活動位於皇后區，例如 Bayside 的 214-20 Northern Blvd.、Flushing 的 43-50 Main St.、Highland Park，以及 Flushing Meadows Corona Park 的 Unisphere。 它整理了日期、時間、地點與網頁連結，讓讀者可快速掌握一周內的活動安排，並依需求查詢投票站、報名頁面或活動詳情，提升參與便利性。
精華 FAQ
清單涵蓋休閒、公共參與與社區服務等類型，包括溫和瑜伽、選舉日投票提醒、植物園志工、森林復育、長程健行，以及南瓜粉碎環保派對。
多數活動位於皇后區，例如 Bayside 的 214-20 Northern Blvd.、Flushing 的 43-50 Main St.、Highland Park，以及 Flushing Meadows Corona Park 的 Unisphere。
它整理了日期、時間、地點與網頁連結，讓讀者可快速掌握一周內的活動安排，並依需求查詢投票站、報名頁面或活動詳情，提升參與便利性。
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