10月05日（週一）:

●使用草藥維持健康的好處

Benefits of Using Herbs for Healthy Living

10/05,5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location: 93 New Lots, Brooklyn, NY

10月06日（週二）:

●街頭實驗室

Street Lab

10/06 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Location: Holley Plaza in Washington Square Park Manhattan

10月07日（週三）

●長者彩繪時光

Senior Coloring Hour

10/07, 10:30am - 11:30am

Location:191-05 Linden Blvd,St.Albans

10月08日（週四）

●電腦課程 人工智慧 入門

Computer Classes Intro to AI

10/08,12:00pm - 1:00pm

Location: 49 Van Buren St Brooklyn

10月09日（週五）

●一般興趣交流會

General Interest Meeting

10/09:4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:49 Van Buren St Brooklyn

10月10日（週六）

●尊巴舞

Zumba

10/10,10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.

Location: 93-11 34th Ave Queens

10月11日（週日）:

●十月週日下午電影

Sunday Afternoon Movies, October

10/11, 1:00pm - 3:30pm

Location:256-04 Union Turnpike, Glen Oaks,