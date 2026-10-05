近期活動
10月05日（週一）:
●使用草藥維持健康的好處
Benefits of Using Herbs for Healthy Living
10/05,5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.
Location: 93 New Lots, Brooklyn, NY
10月06日（週二）:
●街頭實驗室
Street Lab
10/06 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.
Location: Holley Plaza in Washington Square Park Manhattan
10月07日（週三）
●長者彩繪時光
Senior Coloring Hour
10/07, 10:30am - 11:30am
Location:191-05 Linden Blvd,St.Albans
10月08日（週四）
●電腦課程 人工智慧入門
Computer Classes Intro to AI
10/08,12:00pm - 1:00pm
Location: 49 Van Buren St Brooklyn
10月09日（週五）
●一般興趣交流會
General Interest Meeting
10/09:4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.
Location:49 Van Buren St Brooklyn
10月10日（週六）
●尊巴舞
Zumba
10/10,10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.
Location: 93-11 34th Ave Queens
10月11日（週日）:
●十月週日下午電影
Sunday Afternoon Movies, October
10/11, 1:00pm - 3:30pm
Location:256-04 Union Turnpike, Glen Oaks,
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