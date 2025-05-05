近期活動
05月05日（週一）:
●成人與兒童急救／CPR／AED 證照課程
Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Course with Certification
5/5, 11:00am - 1:30pm
Location：86-07 Broadway, Elmhurst
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
05月06日（週二）:
●青少年心理健康月：一起瘋狂動漫派對
Teen Mental Health Month: Teen Anime Mania with Pilon Harlem, LLC
5/6, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Location：196-36 Northern Boulevard, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
05月07日（週三）
●母親節賀卡製作
Making a Mother's Day Card
5/7, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Location：151-10 14 Road, Whitestone
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
05月08日（週四）
●電影之夜
International Movie Night
5/8, 4:00pm - 6:00pm
Location:151-10 14 Road, Whitestone
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
05月09日（週五）
●《傑克與魔豆》木偶劇
Jack and the Beanstalk with Nappy’s Puppets
5/9, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:54-22 Skillman Avenue, Woodside
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
05月10日（週六）
●幼兒桌遊
Board Games for Kids
5/10, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Location:31-32 Union Street, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
05月11日（週日）:
●東區爵士音樂會
East End Jazz in Concert
5/10, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:40-20 Broadway, Astoria
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
上一則
紐約市加強執法「騎單車闖紅燈」將被開刑事傳票
下一則
FB留言