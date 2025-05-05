05月05日（週一）:

●成人與兒童急救／CPR／AED 證照課程

Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Course with Certification

5/5, 11:00am - 1:30pm

Location：86-07 Broadway, Elmhurst

05月06日（週二）:

●青少年心理健康 月：一起瘋狂動漫派對

Teen Mental Health Month: Teen Anime Mania with Pilon Harlem, LLC

5/6, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Location：196-36 Northern Boulevard , Flushing

05月07日（週三）

●母親節 賀卡製作

Making a Mother's Day Card

5/7, 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Location：151-10 14 Road, Whitestone

05月08日（週四）

●電影之夜

International Movie Night

5/8, 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Location:151-10 14 Road, Whitestone

05月09日（週五）

●《傑克與魔豆》木偶劇

Jack and the Beanstalk with Nappy’s Puppets

5/9, 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Location:54-22 Skillman Avenue, Woodside

05月10日（週六）

●幼兒桌遊

Board Games for Kids

5/10, 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Location:31-32 Union Street, Flushing

05月11日（週日）:

●東區爵士音樂會

East End Jazz in Concert

5/10, 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Location:40-20 Broadway, Astoria

