中若贏貿戰 大西洋：美制裁失嚇阻力 北京更敢對台動手

要放棄美國市場？貿易戰升溫 中港商家不知下一步怎走

紐約訊
04月21日（週一）:

●鬱金香節

West Side Community Garden Tulip Festival

4/21， 12:30pm-4pm

Location：123 West 89th StreetNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

04月22日（週二）:

●《You》第五季 Mooney’s 書店快閃店

You Season 5 Mooney's Bookstore Pop-Up

4/22， 12pm-8pm

Location：489 Broome StreetNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

04月23日（週三）

●「打球喝一杯」派對

Dink n' Drink with Corona Premier and Saweetie

4/23, 5:30pm-7:30pm

Location：660 12th AvenueNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

04月24日（週四）

●觀影《芭比

Movie Time - "Barbie" (Rated PG-13, 2023)

4/24, 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Location:79-50 Bell Boulevard, Hollis Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

04月25日（週五）

●長者中國水墨畫

Creative Aging: Chinese Brush Painting

4/25, 10:00am - 11:30am

Location:Virtual

email：[email protected]

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

04月26日（週六）

●科學實驗室 - 蜿蜒爬行的蛇

CLDC: Saturday Science Lab - Slithering Snakes

4/26, 11:00am - 12:15pm

Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

04月27日（週日）:

●電影賞析「死侍與金鋼狼」

Virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group

4/27, 2:00pm - 4:15pm

Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

兔子、小雞都來了 紐約復活節彩帽遊行 華人扮相吸睛

涉援無證客 布碌崙食物銀行百萬補助遭取消
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

美國聯協公益會本周六舉辦生活型態醫學與過敏症講座

西門子執行長一家5口遊紐約墜機亡 全家最後身影曝光

直升機墜毀於哈德遜河 西門子分公司總裁1家5口罹難

圖為罹難者包括卡琳娜．葛洛夫父親麥可‧葛洛夫（Michael Groff，左一）醫生、卡琳娜．葛洛夫（Karenna Groff，左二）、她的母親塞尼（Joy Saini，右二）醫生及卡琳娜．葛洛夫的男友桑托羅（James Santoro，右一）。美聯社

紐約州小型飛機墜毀6死 高學歷一家4口罹難

2025-04-14 11:47
王強2年前孤身走線到紐約，現在擁有穩定的生活、一個完整的家庭。示意圖，非新聞當事者。(路透)

走線客來美兩年 紐約娶妻生子、月薪最高逾1萬元

2025-04-16 19:49
17歲少年塞卡拉當日下班欲前往19歲女子家中時，遭兇手槍擊身亡。(取自臉書)

皇后區情殺案 華裔陸戰隊員槍殺17歲少年後自盡

2025-04-14 19:48
紐約市現金補助政策將在本月底恢復至疫情前的規定，申請者須在工作證明、就業培訓學習證明或殘疾證明中三選其一提交，否則將失去領取資格。(本報資料圖)

紐約市低收入現金補助 28日起須提交積極求職或無法工作證明

2025-04-18 07:47
遭槍殺死者年僅17歲，正就讀於貝賽高中。(取自Facebook)

紐約皇后區3角關係釀雙死 華男行凶後飲彈自盡

2025-04-14 02:29
紐約州檢察長詹樂霞（Letitia James）。路透

「反川」檢察官涉偽造記錄騙房貸 詹樂霞家門外躲記者

2025-04-16 12:14

被拋棄9天追100公里 黃金獵犬找到新墨州飼主狂咬報復

亞裔重刑犯被判40年 面臨ICE遣返 因這行為獲特赦

石破茂上NHK談「關稅談判」 曝川普擬複製美日模式到全球　

移民局要你離境? 美國公民若收到通知該怎麼辦

川普2.0百日狂飆無人制衡 世界秩序因他劇變重組

