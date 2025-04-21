近期活動
04月21日（週一）:
●鬱金香節
West Side Community Garden Tulip Festival
4/21， 12:30pm-4pm
Location：123 West 89th StreetNew York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
04月22日（週二）:
●《You》第五季 Mooney’s 書店快閃店
You Season 5 Mooney's Bookstore Pop-Up
4/22， 12pm-8pm
Location：489 Broome StreetNew York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
04月23日（週三）
●「打球喝一杯」派對
Dink n' Drink with Corona Premier and Saweetie
4/23, 5:30pm-7:30pm
Location：660 12th AvenueNew York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
04月24日（週四）
●觀影《芭比》
Movie Time - "Barbie" (Rated PG-13, 2023)
4/24, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Location:79-50 Bell Boulevard, Hollis Hills
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
04月25日（週五）
●長者中國水墨畫
Creative Aging: Chinese Brush Painting
4/25, 10:00am - 11:30am
Location:Virtual
email：[email protected]
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
04月26日（週六）
●科學實驗室 - 蜿蜒爬行的蛇
CLDC: Saturday Science Lab - Slithering Snakes
4/26, 11:00am - 12:15pm
Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
04月27日（週日）:
●電影賞析「死侍與金鋼狼」
Virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group
4/27, 2:00pm - 4:15pm
Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
上一則
兔子、小雞都來了 紐約復活節彩帽遊行 華人扮相吸睛
下一則
FB留言