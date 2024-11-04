我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

大選結果何時揭曉？4年前要等到周六以後

共和黨票倉愛阿華州民調倒戈 川普氣炸：不該公布

近期活動

紐約訊

11月4日（週一）:

●椅子瑜伽

Chair Yoga

11/4, 11:00am - 12:00pm

Meeting ID: 882 6025 4904

Passcode: 829634

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月5日（週二）:

●玉米畫與稻草人工藝

CLDC Corn Painting and Scarecrow Craft

11/5, 10:30am - 11:30am

Location：89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica,

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月6日（週三）

●英文交流小組

ESOL Conversation group

11/6, 10:00am - 12:00pm

Location：196-36 Northern Boulevard, Flushing,

https://queenslib.org/4c7e

11月7日（週四）

●陶土藝術課

Clay Figurines, A Craft Workshop for Adults

11/7, 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Location:128-16 Rockaway Blvd，S Ozone Park

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月08日（週五）

●拚樂高

Lego My Legos

11/8, 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Location:92-24 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月09日（週六）

●有氧拳擊操

Shape Up NYC: Cardio Punch

11/9, 11:00am - 12:00pm

Location:1637 Central Avenue, Far Rockaway

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月10日（週日）:

跨性別台劇賞析

A Co-Dependent Trans Friendship Musical

11/10, 5 - 8pm

Location：330 7th Avenue #7th Floor New York

https:https://www.eventbrite.com/

Boulevard 台劇 跨性別

上一則

紐約法拉盛提前投票站人潮不斷 華裔選民因邊境政策挺川普

下一則

貼「中共代理人」標籤？專家：效果不大
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

延伸閱讀

MLB／道奇奪冠 洛杉磯全城狂歡引騷亂 12人被捕1警傷

MLB／道奇奪冠 洛杉磯全城狂歡引騷亂 12人被捕1警傷
集印花送精美桌曆 世界日報和中國信託銀行合作4日開跑

集印花送精美桌曆 世界日報和中國信託銀行合作4日開跑
道奇隊歡慶奪冠 11╱1遊行路線公布

道奇隊歡慶奪冠 11╱1遊行路線公布
道奇奪冠球迷狂歡變騷亂 洛杉磯12人被捕

道奇奪冠球迷狂歡變騷亂 洛杉磯12人被捕

熱門新聞

四名華男在街頭與兩名劫匪發生全武行。(影片截圖)

法拉盛4華男痛毆2搶匪 折凳、鐵棍全用上…雙方皆被捕控罪

2024-10-27 20:55
波羅園一家華裔經營的雜貨店日前賣出300萬元獎金的刮刮樂彩票。(黃先生提供)

布碌崙華人雜貨店賣出300萬元刮刮樂 幸運兒是他

2024-10-29 20:02
打架現場。（視頻截圖）

紐約2劫匪闖「遼寧飯店」被揍 4華人涉犯罪？ 律師要平反

2024-10-31 15:14
前總統川普27日在紐約市曼哈頓麥迪遜花園廣場舉行造勢集會，華人支持者熱情高昂。(記者曹馨元 / 攝影)

川普曼哈頓集會造勢 華裔民眾力挺 最關心移民、稅制

2024-10-27 15:09
圖為川普兒時住宅在2020年10月的舊照。路透

川普兒時住宅荒廢成流浪貓避難所 鄰居怨聲連連

2024-11-01 15:47
一名男子走過三個美國郵政局郵筒。路透

紐約明信片郵票突然短缺 都被賀錦麗支持者買走？

2024-10-31 15:51

超人氣

更多 >
紐時分析：為何民主黨這次選得這麼吃力？癥結並非川普

紐時分析：為何民主黨這次選得這麼吃力？癥結並非川普
機票超賣被通知不能上飛機？ 這類人容易遇到

機票超賣被通知不能上飛機？ 這類人容易遇到
鐵鍊女翻版？男囚女5年、隔周性侵1次「想要個兒子 」

鐵鍊女翻版？男囚女5年、隔周性侵1次「想要個兒子 」
熱播口碑排行… 吳謹言「春花焰」敬陪末座 這部劇奪第一

熱播口碑排行… 吳謹言「春花焰」敬陪末座 這部劇奪第一
川普、賀錦麗誰勝出？中另類「義烏指數」以周邊訂單熱度預測 結果曝光

川普、賀錦麗誰勝出？中另類「義烏指數」以周邊訂單熱度預測 結果曝光