近期活動
11月4日（週一）:
●椅子瑜伽
Chair Yoga
11/4, 11:00am - 12:00pm
Meeting ID: 882 6025 4904
Passcode: 829634
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月5日（週二）:
●玉米畫與稻草人工藝
CLDC Corn Painting and Scarecrow Craft
11/5, 10:30am - 11:30am
Location：89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica,
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月6日（週三）
●英文交流小組
ESOL Conversation group
11/6, 10:00am - 12:00pm
Location：196-36 Northern Boulevard, Flushing,
https://queenslib.org/4c7e
11月7日（週四）
●陶土藝術課
Clay Figurines, A Craft Workshop for Adults
11/7, 1:00pm - 2:30pm
Location:128-16 Rockaway Blvd，S Ozone Park
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月08日（週五）
●拚樂高
Lego My Legos
11/8, 3:30pm - 4:30pm
Location:92-24 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月09日（週六）
●有氧拳擊操
Shape Up NYC: Cardio Punch
11/9, 11:00am - 12:00pm
Location:1637 Central Avenue, Far Rockaway
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月10日（週日）:
A Co-Dependent Trans Friendship Musical
11/10, 5 - 8pm
Location：330 7th Avenue #7th Floor New York
https:https://www.eventbrite.com/
