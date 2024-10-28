近期活動
10月28日（週一）:
●八段錦
Ba Duan Jin Exercise
10/ 28, 10:30am - 11:30am
Location：193-20 Horace Harding Expressway
10月29日（週二）:
●折紙藝術課
Origami Workshop for Adults
10/29, 3:00pm - 4:30pm
Location：69-70 Grand Avenue, Maspeth
10月30日（週三）
●前總統卡特百歲慶生
Happy 100th Birthday President Carter!
10/30, 11:00am - 12:00pm
Meeting ID: 859 7021 8967
Passcode: 221906
10月31日（週四）
●萬聖節臉部彩繪
Halloween Face Painting with Art By Lavinia
10/31, 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Location:158-21 Jewel Avenue, Flushing
11月01日（週五）
●友誼手鍊製作
Friendship Bracelet Making
11/ 1, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:121-23 14 Avenue, College Point
11月02日（週六）
●拼圖交換
Puzzle Swap
11/2, 10:15am - 10:30am
Location:31-32 Union Street, Flushing
11月03日（週日）:
●週日音樂會
Sunday Concerts
11/3, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Location：89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica
