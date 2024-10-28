我的頻道

紐約訊

10月28日（週一）:

●八段錦

Ba Duan Jin Exercise

10/ 28, 10:30am - 11:30am

Location：193-20 Horace Harding Expressway

10月29日（週二）:

●折紙藝術課

Origami Workshop for Adults

10/29, 3:00pm - 4:30pm

Location：69-70 Grand Avenue, Maspeth

10月30日（週三）

前總統卡特百歲慶生

Happy 100th Birthday President Carter!

10/30, 11:00am - 12:00pm

Meeting ID: 859 7021 8967

Passcode: 221906

10月31日（週四）

萬聖節臉部彩繪

Halloween Face Painting with Art By Lavinia

10/31, 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Location:158-21 Jewel Avenue, Flushing

11月01日（週五）

●友誼手鍊製作

Friendship Bracelet Making

11/ 1, 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Location:121-23 14 Avenue, College Point

11月02日（週六）

●拼圖交換

Puzzle Swap

11/2, 10:15am - 10:30am

Location:31-32 Union Street, Flushing

11月03日（週日）:

●週日音樂會

Sunday Concerts

11/3, 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Location：89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica

