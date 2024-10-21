近期活動
10月21日（週一）:
●填字遊戲
Senior Social: Crosswords
10/21,10:00am - 11:00am
Location：Virtual
10月22日（週二）:
●學步前嬰兒遊戲
Baby Play Time for Pre-Walkers
10/22, 1:15pm - 2:15pm
Location：47-40 Center Boulevard, Long Island City
10月23日（週三）
●秋季藝術手工
Autumn Art Crafting
10/23, 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Location:1637 Central Avenue, Far Rockaway
10月24日（週四）
●萬聖節故事和手工藝品
Halloween Story and Craft
10/24, 3:30pm - 4:30pm
Location:98-27 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills
10月25日（週五）
●青少年藝術：萬聖節版
Teen Art Hour: Halloween Edition
10/25, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:43-06 Greenpoint Avenue, Long Island City,
10月26日（週六）
●古典鋼琴音樂會
A Classical Piano Concert with I-Heung Lee
10/26,3:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:256-04 Union Turnpike, Glen Oaks
10月27日（週日）:
●跑步活動
NYRR Open Run
10/27, 9:00am–12:00pm
Location：Conference House Park，Staten Island
【請放在新聞網上】：
10月21日（週一）:
●填字遊戲
Senior Social: Crosswords
10/21,10:00am - 11:00am
Location：Virtual
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
10月22日（週二）:
●學步前嬰兒遊戲
Baby Play Time for Pre-Walkers
10/22, 1:15pm - 2:15pm
Location：47-40 Center Boulevard, Long Island City
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
10月23日（週三）
●秋季藝術手工
Autumn Art Crafting
10/23, 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Location:1637 Central Avenue, Far Rockaway
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
10月24日（週四）
●萬聖節故事和手工藝品
Halloween Story and Craft
10/24, 3:30pm - 4:30pm
Location:98-27 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
10月25日（週五）
●青少年藝術：萬聖節版
Teen Art Hour: Halloween Edition
10/25, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:43-06 Greenpoint Avenue, Long Island City,
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
10月26日（週六）
●古典鋼琴音樂會
A Classical Piano Concert with I-Heung Lee
10/26,3:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:256-04 Union Turnpike, Glen Oaks
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
10月27日（週日）:
●跑步活動
NYRR Open Run
10/27, 9:00am–12:00pm
Location：Conference House Park，Staten Island
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
上一則
史泰登島68歲華婦失蹤 警籲民協尋
下一則
FB留言