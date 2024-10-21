我的頻道

雙十慶典隆重盛大 經文處辦答謝宴

紐約市議會擬設修憲委員會 與市府權力平衡

紐約訊

10月21日（週一）:

●填字遊戲

Senior Social: Crosswords

10/21,10:00am - 11:00am

Location：Virtual

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

10月22日（週二）:

●學步前嬰兒遊戲

Baby Play Time for Pre-Walkers

10/22, 1:15pm - 2:15pm

Location：47-40 Center Boulevard, Long Island City

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

10月23日（週三）

●秋季藝術手工

Autumn Art Crafting

10/23, 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Location:1637 Central Avenue, Far Rockaway

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

10月24日（週四）

●萬聖節故事和手工藝品

Halloween Story and Craft

10/24, 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Location:98-27 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

10月25日（週五）

●青少年藝術：萬聖節版

Teen Art Hour: Halloween Edition

10/25,  3:00pm - 4:00pm

Location:43-06 Greenpoint Avenue, Long Island City,

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

10月26日（週六）

●古典鋼琴音樂會

A Classical Piano Concert with I-Heung Lee

10/26,3:00pm - 4:00pm

Location:256-04 Union Turnpike, Glen Oaks

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

10月27日（週日）:

●跑步活動

NYRR Open Run

10/27, 9:00am–12:00pm

Location：Conference House Park，Staten Island

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

萬聖節 Boulevard

