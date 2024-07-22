近期活動
07月22日（週一）:
●七月之聲 | 戶外音樂盛宴
Outdoor Concerts in Summer 2024
07/22-09/21 4pm-9pm
Location：Across the five boroughs
https://www.nyctourism.com
07月23日（週二）:
●哈迷集合 | 飛天掃帚新體驗
Fly A Broomstick
07/23 9AM-9PM
Location：Harry Potter New York旗艦店
https://www.harrypotterstore.com
07月24日（週三）
●夏日運動賽事狂歡 | 棒球大聯盟
Summer Sports Carnival
07/23-07/24 7PM EDT
Location:Yankee Stadium
https://www.mlb.com/yankees
07月25日（週四）
●New York Chinese Chorus
紐約民歌合唱團
07/25 5PM–8PM
Location:Glow Community Center
https://glownyc.org
07月26日 （週五）
●Youth Soccer Festival
Age Restriction 6 to 14
07/26, 5:30pm–7:30PM
Location：Northern Playground
https://www.nycgovparks.org
07月27日 （週六）
●Youth Mental Health First Aid
07/27, 10AM-1:30PM
Location：Morningside Heights Library
https://morningsideheights.timetap.com
07月28日（週日）
●Summer Arts Experience
07/28, 10AM-2PM
Location： Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center
https://www.nycgovparks.org
