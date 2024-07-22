我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

手機話費「吃到飽」加州人每年多花245億

微軟大當機第3天 全美航班仍未恢復 有人飛機3度被取消

近期活動

紐約訊

07月22日（週一）:

●七月之聲 | 戶外音樂盛宴

Outdoor Concerts in Summer 2024

07/22-09/21 4pm-9pm

Location：Across the five boroughs

https://www.nyctourism.com

07月23日（週二）:

●哈迷集合 | 飛天掃帚新體驗

Fly A Broomstick

07/23 9AM-9PM

Location：Harry Potter New York旗艦店

https://www.harrypotterstore.com

07月24日（週三）

●夏日運動賽事狂歡 | 棒球大聯盟

Summer Sports Carnival

07/23-07/24 7PM EDT

Location:Yankee Stadium

https://www.mlb.com/yankees

07月25日（週四）

●New York Chinese Chorus

紐約民歌合唱團

07/25 5PM–8PM

Location:Glow Community Center

https://glownyc.org

07月26日 （週五）

●Youth Soccer Festival

Age Restriction 6 to 14

07/26, 5:30pm–7:30PM

Location：Northern Playground

https://www.nycgovparks.org

07月27日 （週六）

●Youth Mental Health First Aid

07/27, 10AM-1:30PM

Location：Morningside Heights Library

https://morningsideheights.timetap.com

07月28日（週日）

●Summer Arts Experience

07/28, 10AM-2PM

Location： Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center

https://www.nycgovparks.org

上一則

拜登放棄連任 紐約民主黨人發聲表達感謝

下一則

紀念梅蘭芳誕辰 京劇芭蕾跨界雙人舞27日首演

延伸閱讀

港務局無人接駁車 下周甘迺迪機場試點

港務局無人接駁車 下周甘迺迪機場試點
布碌崙多間圖書館 恢復1周7天服務

布碌崙多間圖書館 恢復1周7天服務
近期活動

近期活動
賭博醜聞 前NBA禁賽球員波特面臨重罪起訴將認罪

賭博醜聞 前NBA禁賽球員波特面臨重罪起訴將認罪

熱門新聞

在紐約生活工作的Z女士於13日晚間參加久石讓演奏會，卻遭後排白人男性辱罵，並被嗆「就是你們這樣的人暗殺川普」。(受訪者提供)

華人女性在久石讓音樂會上遭辱罵 「就是你們這樣的人刺殺川普」

2024-07-16 18:53
北美最大訂票網站Fandango創辦人克萊恩(J. Michael Cline)在紐約跳樓身亡。(取自國家魚類和野生動物基金會網站)

留下遺書跳樓 北美最大訂票網站Fandango創辦人 身亡

2024-07-18 16:08
紐約郵報報導第一時間將槍手描述為華裔男子，但後來將槍手修正為白人男子。(取自紐約郵報)

報導刺殺川普為華男 紐郵記者：印刷錯誤 引華社怒火

2024-07-14 15:36
布碌崙(布魯克林)華人群聚的班森賀一棟公寓19日晚間傳出一起涉及四人被刺死的謀殺案，包括年齡僅有四歲和五歲的男女幼童。(谷歌地圖)

紐約班森賀華社突發命案 一家四口包括幼童被刺死

2024-07-20 15:00
圖中男嫌在法拉盛市中心毆打並強姦了一名53歲女性。(紐約市警局提供)

紐約法拉盛商業樓 華婦遭毆打強暴…西語裔嫌犯在逃

2024-07-19 13:50
中國商人郭文貴。(路透)

詐欺、敲詐勒索…郭文貴9項罪名成立

2024-07-16 16:13

超人氣

更多 >
拜登宣布退出2024總統大選 支持賀錦麗接棒

拜登宣布退出2024總統大選 支持賀錦麗接棒
歐巴馬發表長篇聲明 但未提賀錦麗

歐巴馬發表長篇聲明 但未提賀錦麗
得知拜登退選 川普：他是史上最糟總統 賀錦麗更易對付

得知拜登退選 川普：他是史上最糟總統 賀錦麗更易對付
4生肖迎人生轉折：狗輕鬆脫單、他升職加薪財運爆表

4生肖迎人生轉折：狗輕鬆脫單、他升職加薪財運爆表
特勤局認了 高層「1原因」多次拒絕川普增加維安要求

特勤局認了 高層「1原因」多次拒絕川普增加維安要求