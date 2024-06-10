我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

西雅圖-台灣直飛航班激增 加速台美旅遊

在美國擁屋成本有多高？不含房貸1年還要多繳1.8萬元

近期活動

紐約訊

06月10日（週一）:

●Eyes of the Storm

關於披頭士樂隊的一切 | 布魯克林博物館特展

即日起到8月18日止

Location：Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Gallery, 5th Floor

https://www.brooklynmuseum.org

06月11日（週二）:

●NY Philharmonic Concert in VCP

06/11 8PM-10PM

主辦：NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC

https://www.nyphil.org

06月12日（週三）

●Chinese Traditional Painting

學習國畫繪畫技巧（線下）

06/12 10–11AM

主辦：Chatham Square Library

https://www.nypl.org

06月13日（週四）

●Movies Under the Stars Jumanji

06/13, 8PM–10PM

主辦：NYC Parks and The Mayor’s Office

Location:Mathews-Palmer Playground

https://nycparks.perfectmind.com

06月14日 （週五）

●Citizenship Study Group(線下）

幫助您準備美國公民考試

06/14, 12–1PM

Location: Hamilton Grange Library

https://www.nypl.org

06月15日 （週六）

●Roots and Shoots Youth Brigade

06/15, 11AM-1PM（線下）

主辦：Jane Goodall Institute

https://rootsandshoots.org

06月16日 （週日）

●International Girls Ensemble

06/16, 10AM-11AM（線下）

Location：Socrates Sculpture Park

https://intlgirlsensemble.org

美國公民 博物館 布魯克林

上一則

紐約偷車賊遭警追緝 不慎跌下喬治華盛頓大橋身亡

下一則

華聯會家庭同樂日 為民眾健康把關

延伸閱讀

洛市中央圖書館逾150年建築 歷史地標

洛市中央圖書館逾150年建築 歷史地標
法拉盛米丘林登圖書館擴建 增電腦中心

法拉盛米丘林登圖書館擴建 增電腦中心
布碌崙戴克圖書館 6/8辦中文詩歌工作坊

布碌崙戴克圖書館 6/8辦中文詩歌工作坊
洛縣5圖書館 免費提供槍枝安全鎖

洛縣5圖書館 免費提供槍枝安全鎖

熱門新聞

徐皓明和媽媽以及外婆。(徐皓明提供)

軍校台生畢業前夕 家人來美車禍陷困境

2024-06-06 22:28
華人走線客范先生和劉先生稱因工資被拖欠而被迫討薪。(記者高雲兒／攝影)

拖欠華人走線客工資？老闆吐苦水：再也不用華工

2024-06-07 06:24
一對酷愛釣魚的法拉盛情侶，利用磁鐵魚鉤，從法拉盛草原可樂娜公園的湖底釣出保險箱，並從裡面10萬美元紙幣。(本報檔案照)

法拉盛情侶熱愛磁鐵垂釣 公園湖中釣出10萬元

2024-06-02 19:17
史島一間早教中心近期傳出幼童猥褻案。示意圖，非新聞當事者。（取材自pexels.com@Sarah Dietz）

史島3歲華裔女孩被男同學摳下體流血 母批警方不作為

2024-06-05 20:05
曼哈頓堵車費徵收在即，紐約州府緊急宣布無限期延後。(記者范航瑜／攝影)

曼哈頓堵車費徵收在即 州長霍楚宣布無限期延後

2024-06-05 10:58
在前市長白思豪(右)任內擔任市長辦公室社區選民服務主任的林漢明(中)，因涉嫌參與詐騙金融機構超過1000萬元及洗錢，遭到逮捕並被起訴。(取自林漢明臉書)

紐約前市長辦公室華裔官員 涉銀行欺詐千萬元被捕

2024-06-07 07:14

超人氣

更多 >
湯姆克魯斯親生愛女不繼承演員棒？蘇蕊決定念這間大學

湯姆克魯斯親生愛女不繼承演員棒？蘇蕊決定念這間大學
90歲老兵餬口 每天走1哩去超市打工 女主播1天募得22萬送他

90歲老兵餬口 每天走1哩去超市打工 女主播1天募得22萬送他
以為撿便宜 華男買賣名牌鞋年入10萬 遭警抄家

以為撿便宜 華男買賣名牌鞋年入10萬 遭警抄家

中以混血諾亞：以為我會死 為活命得扮成阿拉伯女子

中以混血諾亞：以為我會死 為活命得扮成阿拉伯女子
加薩獲救人質以中混血女諾亞 探望癌末華裔母親

加薩獲救人質以中混血女諾亞 探望癌末華裔母親