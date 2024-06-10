近期活動
06月10日（週一）:
●Eyes of the Storm
即日起到8月18日止
Location：Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Gallery, 5th Floor
https://www.brooklynmuseum.org
06月11日（週二）:
●NY Philharmonic Concert in VCP
06/11 8PM-10PM
主辦：NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC
https://www.nyphil.org
06月12日（週三）
●Chinese Traditional Painting
學習國畫繪畫技巧（線下）
06/12 10–11AM
主辦：Chatham Square Library
https://www.nypl.org
06月13日（週四）
●Movies Under the Stars Jumanji
06/13, 8PM–10PM
主辦：NYC Parks and The Mayor’s Office
Location:Mathews-Palmer Playground
https://nycparks.perfectmind.com
06月14日 （週五）
●Citizenship Study Group(線下）
幫助您準備美國公民考試
06/14, 12–1PM
Location: Hamilton Grange Library
https://www.nypl.org
06月15日 （週六）
●Roots and Shoots Youth Brigade
06/15, 11AM-1PM（線下）
主辦：Jane Goodall Institute
https://rootsandshoots.org
06月16日 （週日）
●International Girls Ensemble
06/16, 10AM-11AM（線下）
Location：Socrates Sculpture Park
https://intlgirlsensemble.org
