近期活動
05月13日（周一）:
●The Ride Tour（線下）
乘坐影音观光巴士 體驗纽约別样玩法
Departure Location：42nd St.at 8th Ave.
https://experiencetheride.com
●Rooftop Cinema Club（線下）
今年夏天在屋頂電影俱樂部觀賞經典電影
Midtown:Tickets now live through July 7
https://rooftopcinemaclub.com
05月14日（周二）
●Open Lab: Computer Basics
Email郵箱設立和電子書下載（線下）
May 14, 9:30AM-11AM
主辦：Ottendorfer Library
https://www.nypl.org
05月15日（周三）
●Sunrise Tai Chi
May 15, 6:30AM–7:30AM（線下）
主辦：Fort Tryon Park
https://www.nycgovparks.org
05月16日（周四）
●Adventures in Art（線下）
May 16, 3PM–4PM
主辦：Poe Park Visitor Center
https://www.nycgovparks.org
05月17日 （週五）
●NYPL’s FREE Job Fair & Expo 2024
05月17日,10AM-4PM（線下）
主辦：New York Public Library
https://www.eventbrite.com
05月18日 （週六）
●Barefoot Dancing
赤腳跳舞 欣賞西非鼓樂（線下）
05月18日,2PM-4PM
主辦:Van Cortlandt Park
https://vancortlandt.org
