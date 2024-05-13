我的頻道

近期活動

紐約訊

05月13日（周一）:

●The Ride Tour（線下）

乘坐影音观光巴士 體驗纽约別样玩法

Departure Location：42nd St.at 8th Ave.

https://experiencetheride.com

●Rooftop Cinema Club（線下）

今年夏天在屋頂電影俱樂部觀賞經典電影

Midtown:Tickets now live through July 7

https://rooftopcinemaclub.com

05月14日（周二）

●Open Lab: Computer Basics

Email郵箱設立和電子書下載（線下）

May 14, 9:30AM-11AM

主辦：Ottendorfer Library

https://www.nypl.org

05月15日（周三）

●Sunrise Tai Chi

May 15, 6:30AM–7:30AM（線下）

主辦：Fort Tryon Park

https://www.nycgovparks.org

05月16日（周四）

●Adventures in Art（線下）

May 16, 3PM–4PM

主辦：Poe Park Visitor Center

https://www.nycgovparks.org

05月17日 （週五）

●NYPL’s FREE Job Fair & Expo 2024

05月17日,10AM-4PM（線下）

主辦：New York Public Library

https://www.eventbrite.com

05月18日 （週六）

●Barefoot Dancing

赤腳跳舞 欣賞西非鼓樂（線下）

05月18日,2PM-4PM

主辦:Van Cortlandt Park

https://vancortlandt.org

母親節南加12地免費賞花、慶典… 適合帶媽媽遊玩

近期活動

堵車費開徵後交通配套 紐約市府擬增公車、單車專用道

密爾布瑞圖書館5/18講「惜緣自在」

46街地鐵站8日發生謀殺事件，17歲少女遭刺頸身亡。(記者尤昱程/攝影)

紐約17歲少女遭刺頸身亡 兇嫌在緬街地鐵站被逮

2024-05-09 10:19
紐約蘇活區發生槍擊案，一名16歲少年遭槍擊身亡。(擷自X@Citizen NYC)

紐約16歲少年 光天化日下遭單車槍手爆頭身亡

2024-05-07 19:43
紐約39歲男子帕克斯在紐約街頭用皮帶勒昏一名女子，並把她拖到路邊強暴。(擷自YouTube@NY Post)

紐約皮帶勒頸強暴犯落網 舉報人是他親生母親

2024-05-12 17:54
中國億萬富翁覃輝紐約獲刑7個月並被遞解出境。（取材自微信）

「天上人間」前老闆覃輝獲刑7個月 判刑後被遞解出境

2024-05-09 16:46
上千名挺巴勒斯坦示威者6日下午衝向紐約大都會博物館，意圖阻撓大都會藝術博物館慈善晚宴(Met Gala)，示威者衝破警方防鎖線，現場一度陷入混亂。(擷自YouTube@FREEDOMNEWS TV)

挺巴示威者進攻Met Gala 燒國旗、破壞一戰紀念碑

2024-05-07 14:44
從去年10月到今年3月底，居住在紐約州的無證客共收到1萬6533個司法驅逐令，僅次於德州的2萬4410個。(路透)

無證客太多 紐約州發1.6萬驅逐令

2024-05-06 06:19

紐約皮帶勒頸強暴犯落網 舉報人是他親生母親

存款去哪兒了？中國人民幣存款4月大減4兆元

12星座「只顧自己」排行 水瓶不理會他人、這星座永遠隨心所欲

南加華人愛逛的商場 5蒙面歹徒持槍闖入瘋狂洗劫

川普爆欠稅超過1億元 避稅手法曝光

