04月15日（週一）:

● West Side Community Garden’s Tulip Festival

西區社區花園鬱金香節（線下）

04月15日-05月4日 10AM-4PM

主辦：West Side Community

https://www.nycforfree.co

● Apollo: When We Went to the Moon

「阿波羅：當我們登陸月球時」（線下）

March 26 and runs through September 2

主辦：INTREPID MUSEUM

https://intrepidmuseum.org

● The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion

紐約植物園 時尚蘭花展 （線下）

From February 17 through April 22

主辦：New York Botanical Garden

https://www.nybg.org

04月17日（週三）

● Chinese Traditional Painting

學習國畫繪畫技巧 （線下）

April 17, 10-11AM

主辦：Chatham Square Library

https://www.nypl.org

04月19日（週五）

● Beginners One-on-One Computer Sessions

初學者一對一電腦課程 （線下）

April 19, 10AM-12PM

主辦：Throg's Neck Library

https://www.nypl.org

04月20日 （週六）

● Chinese Food & Culture Festival

中國美食節（線下）

04月20日-04月21日（週六、週日）10AM-6PM

主辦：Dragonfest Inc

https://www.dragonfests.com

04月21日（週日）

● Nature Sketching

Ages：7-12 years old

學習辨識並畫出公園裡發現的可食用植物（線下）

April 21 12:00PM–1PM

主辦：Fort Tryon Park

https://www.nycgovparks.org