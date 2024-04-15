近期活動
04月15日（週一）:
● West Side Community Garden’s Tulip Festival
西區社區花園鬱金香節（線下）
04月15日-05月4日 10AM-4PM
主辦：West Side Community
https://www.nycforfree.co
● Apollo: When We Went to the Moon
「阿波羅：當我們登陸月球時」（線下）
March 26 and runs through September 2
主辦：INTREPID MUSEUM
https://intrepidmuseum.org
● The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion
紐約植物園時尚蘭花展 （線下）
From February 17 through April 22
主辦：New York Botanical Garden
https://www.nybg.org
04月17日（週三）
● Chinese Traditional Painting
學習國畫繪畫技巧 （線下）
April 17, 10-11AM
主辦：Chatham Square Library
https://www.nypl.org
04月19日（週五）
● Beginners One-on-One Computer Sessions
初學者一對一電腦課程 （線下）
April 19, 10AM-12PM
主辦：Throg's Neck Library
https://www.nypl.org
04月20日 （週六）
● Chinese Food & Culture Festival
中國美食節（線下）
04月20日-04月21日（週六、週日）10AM-6PM
主辦：Dragonfest Inc
https://www.dragonfests.com
04月21日（週日）
● Nature Sketching
Ages：7-12 years old
學習辨識並畫出公園裡發現的可食用植物（線下）
April 21 12:00PM–1PM
主辦：Fort Tryon Park
https://www.nycgovparks.org
