餓不死又過不上好日子 加州低收入戶真實面貌

演很大？CNN分析：伊朗故意造成襲以失敗 「一場最壯觀的戲」

紐約訊

04月15日（週一）:

● West Side Community Garden’s Tulip Festival

西區社區花園鬱金香節（線下）

04月15日-05月4日 10AM-4PM

主辦：West Side Community

https://www.nycforfree.co

● Apollo: When We Went to the Moon

「阿波羅：當我們登陸月球時」（線下）

March 26 and runs through September 2

主辦：INTREPID MUSEUM

https://intrepidmuseum.org

● The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion

紐約植物園時尚蘭花展 （線下）

From February 17 through April 22

主辦：New York Botanical Garden

https://www.nybg.org

04月17日（週三）

● Chinese Traditional Painting

學習國畫繪畫技巧 （線下）

April 17, 10-11AM

主辦：Chatham Square Library

https://www.nypl.org

04月19日（週五）

● Beginners One-on-One Computer Sessions

初學者一對一電腦課程 （線下）

April 19, 10AM-12PM

主辦：Throg's Neck Library

https://www.nypl.org

04月20日 （週六）

● Chinese Food & Culture Festival

中國美食節（線下）

04月20日-04月21日（週六、週日）10AM-6PM

主辦：Dragonfest Inc

https://www.dragonfests.com

04月21日（週日）

● Nature Sketching

Ages：7-12 years old

學習辨識並畫出公園裡發現的可食用植物（線下）

April 21 12:00PM–1PM

主辦：Fort Tryon Park

https://www.nycgovparks.org

紐約2無證華男假冒國安部人員 騙取黃金被捕

居家安全講座 警拆解各式詐騙

紐約有餐廳使用遠距辦公的收銀員，從菲律賓通過Zoom視訊來上班。(截取自X用戶戈德斯坦@thatguybg)

遠距辦公天花板 紐約餐廳收銀員從菲律賓視訊上班

2024-04-11 15:21
巨型貨櫃「青島號」在紐約維拉扎諾大橋旁失去動力。(擷自X@John Konrad)

噩夢重演？巨型貨櫃船青島號在紐約維拉扎諾大橋旁失去動力

2024-04-07 16:34
市警啟用全新「藤壺」設備，懲罰違法停車者。(市警交通處官方推特)

紐約市警打擊違法停車 鎖車「藤壺」牢吸擋風玻璃 已先在皇后區啟用

2024-04-07 19:06
紐約市警局12日發布通告，全市一周內共有六名青少年相繼失蹤，目前正調查是否有關連。(路透)

紐約市1周6青少年上下學路上失蹤 分布全市各區

2024-04-13 07:09
姜立元在中國社交媒體上風生水起，以紐約上東區名媛的身分自居。圖為姜立元在上東區住宅中。(取自姜立元小紅書)

涉移民欺詐 華裔名媛姜立元遭聯邦起訴

2024-04-07 02:29
下東城一名華人房東碰上租霸。圖為下東城艾塞克斯街市場。(記者顏嘉瑩／攝影)

租霸3年積欠7.2萬租金 偷當二房東 華人房東怒提告

2024-04-14 06:20

