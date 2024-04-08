我的頻道

洛城新語╱華人圈生態 是否每下愈況

搜救還沒完…台灣東部外海又震 規模5.1 花蓮宜蘭震度4級

近期活動

紐約訊

04月8日（週一）:

● Gentle Yoga

溫柔瑜伽（線下）

04月08日（週一）11:30AM-12:30PM

主辦：Shape Up NYC

https://www1.nyc.gov/

● The High Line

春日步道推薦 走進春天中去（線下）

地址：820 Washington St, New York, NY 10014

https://www.thehighline.org/

04月9日（週二）:

● The Great Gatsby

了不起的蓋茨比（線下）

On Sale Through 11/24/2024

Monday - Saturday: 10am - 8pm

主辦：Broadway Theatre

https://www.telecharge.com/

04月11日（週四）

●Columbus Classic Movie

TRAVELS WITH MY AUNT (1972)

Thursday, April 11, 11AM-1PM

主辦：Columbus Library

https://www.nypl.org/locations/columbus

04月13日（週六）:

● Japan Fest at Upper West Side

上西區日本節（線下）

04月13日（週六）10AM-6PM

主辦：JAPANFes.

https://shorturl.at/nvxyC

04月14日（週日）

● Spring Festival

Sunday, April 14， 11:00AM–3:00PM

For a family fun filled day

主辦：Bayswater Park, Queens

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

熱門新聞

家屬展示朱在惠遇襲後傷情。(記者劉梓祁／攝影)

華裔外賣郎英文差 代購竟遭店員打到顱內出血

2024-04-03 06:34
農業部食品安全檢驗局日前發布公共衛生警報，指從中國運輸到紐約和其他兩州的冷凍海產品不宜食用。(取自美國農業部食品安全檢驗局)

安檢局：非法中國海產「魚扣」流入市面 扔棄勿食

2024-04-04 18:08

大紐約區因暴雨近5萬人無電可用 自由女神被閃電擊中

2024-04-04 15:18
兩名涉嫌非法搬入皇后區一間價值93萬元雙層住屋的租霸，近日以非法驅逐及損害賠償為由，反將這間公寓的一對房東夫婦及房產經紀告上法庭，圖為涉案房源。(取自Zillow)

紐約皇后區屋主遭占空屋 反被租霸提告 花4000元打官司

2024-04-01 13:38
巨型貨櫃「青島號」在紐約維拉扎諾大橋旁失去動力。(擷自X@John Konrad)

噩夢重演？巨型貨櫃船青島號在紐約維拉扎諾大橋旁失去動力

2024-04-07 16:34
姜立元在中國社交媒體上風生水起，以紐約上東區名媛的身分自居。圖為姜立元在上東區住宅中。(取自姜立元小紅書)

涉移民欺詐 華裔名媛姜立元遭聯邦起訴

2024-04-07 02:29

