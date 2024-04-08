近期活動
04月8日（週一）:
● Gentle Yoga
溫柔瑜伽（線下）
04月08日（週一）11:30AM-12:30PM
主辦：Shape Up NYC
https://www1.nyc.gov/
● The High Line
春日步道推薦 走進春天中去（線下）
地址：820 Washington St, New York, NY 10014
https://www.thehighline.org/
04月9日（週二）:
● The Great Gatsby
了不起的蓋茨比（線下）
On Sale Through 11/24/2024
Monday - Saturday: 10am - 8pm
主辦：Broadway Theatre
https://www.telecharge.com/
04月11日（週四）
●Columbus Classic Movie
TRAVELS WITH MY AUNT (1972)
Thursday, April 11, 11AM-1PM
主辦：Columbus Library
https://www.nypl.org/locations/columbus
04月13日（週六）:
● Japan Fest at Upper West Side
上西區日本節（線下）
04月13日（週六）10AM-6PM
主辦：JAPANFes.
https://shorturl.at/nvxyC
04月14日（週日）
● Spring Festival
Sunday, April 14， 11:00AM–3:00PM
For a family fun filled day
主辦：Bayswater Park, Queens
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
