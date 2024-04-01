近期活動
04月1日（週一）:
● FREE Chinese Yo-Yo Workshop
扯玲（空竹）訓練營（線下）
04月03日（週三）4:30pm-5:30pm
主辦：Glow Community Center
https://glownyc.org/event
●Easter Weekend School Holiday in Prospect Park
復活節週末學校假期活動（線下）
4月1日，周一 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.
主辦：Prospect Park Alliance
https://www.prospectpark.org/event
04月3日（週三）:
● LEGO Table Time
樂高LEGO桌遊時間（線下）
04月03日（週三）10AM-1PM
主辦：Richmondtown Library
https://www.nypl.org/locations/richmondtown
● FREE Taichi Kungfu Fan
太極功夫扇 （線下）
04月05日（週五）3:15PM-4:15PM
主辦：Glow Community Center
https://glownyc.org/event
04月05日（週五）
● The Orchid Show
紐約植物園蘭花展（線下）
04月01日-04月21日
主辦：New York Botanical Garden
https://www.nybg.org/event
04月06日（週六）
● Family Fun Day at St. Catherine’s Park
聖凱瑟琳公園家庭樂日（線下）
04月06日（週六）12:00PM-3:00PM
主辦：St. Catherine’s Park
https://nycparks.perfectmind.com/
● Spring Opening at the Audubon Center
奧杜邦中心春季自然活動開幕（線下）
04月06日-04月07日（週六-週日）12:00PM-4:00PM
主辦：Prospect Park Alliance
https://www.prospectpark.org/event
