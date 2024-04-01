我的頻道

重慶3歲童從22樓被丟下摔死 37歲狠母還砍傷婆婆

復活節別買兔子送小孩 動物救援組織：8成下場慘

紐約訊

04月1日（週一）:

● FREE Chinese Yo-Yo Workshop

扯玲（空竹）訓練營（線下）

04月03日（週三）4:30pm-5:30pm

主辦：Glow Community Center

https://glownyc.org/event

●Easter Weekend School Holiday in Prospect Park

復活節週末學校假期活動（線下）

4月1日，周一 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

主辦：Prospect Park Alliance

https://www.prospectpark.org/event

04月3日（週三）:

● LEGO Table Time

樂高LEGO桌遊時間（線下）

04月03日（週三）10AM-1PM

主辦：Richmondtown Library

https://www.nypl.org/locations/richmondtown

● FREE Taichi Kungfu Fan

太極功夫扇 （線下）

04月05日（週五）3:15PM-4:15PM

主辦：Glow Community Center

https://glownyc.org/event

04月05日（週五）

● The Orchid Show

紐約植物園蘭花展（線下）

04月01日-04月21日

主辦：New York Botanical Garden

https://www.nybg.org/event

04月06日（週六）

● Family Fun Day at St. Catherine’s Park

聖凱瑟琳公園家庭樂日（線下）

04月06日（週六）12:00PM-3:00PM

主辦：St. Catherine’s Park

https://nycparks.perfectmind.com/

● Spring Opening at the Audubon Center

奧杜邦中心春季自然活動開幕（線下）

04月06日-04月07日（週六-週日）12:00PM-4:00PM

主辦：Prospect Park Alliance

https://www.prospectpark.org/event

良哥在當電召車司機的過程中，經常載到從中國來的走線客。圖為由中南美洲來美國的中國走線客。(路透)

接送華人走線客 紐約電召車司機看盡心酸

2024-03-24 10:16
紐約州眾議員布魯門卡拉提出反租霸的新提案。(取自州眾議會官網)

紐約房東遭毆死 州議員提「反租霸案」 簡化驅逐程序

2024-03-25 07:07
天景購物中心停車場的人工窗口張貼告示，標注特定時段停車費為20元，但停車場入口未標明，有部分車主不清楚漲價新規。(記者邢易霖 / 攝影)

紐約法拉盛購物 停車費2小時要收20元 華人：無法接受

2024-03-30 22:44
一輛汽車近日在班森賀華社街道上自燃。(莊文怡提供)

汽車停布魯克林路邊突自燃 車主在爆破前及時脫身

2024-03-30 11:51
川普到紐約長島參加殉職警察迪勒的守靈。(歐新社)

川普赴紐約為殉職警守靈 他才31歲遭累犯槍殺

2024-03-28 16:57
犯罪分子專挑昂貴車型的輪胎下手。(讀者提供)

法拉盛車輪頻被盜 這些車型最容易被鎖定

2024-03-29 22:15

